England’s new Test era started in exactly the promised style with a thrilling, aggressive 3-0 series win over New Zealand.Playing in new coach Brendon McCullum’s image, they got the better of his former side in a series packed with far more excitement than the final scoreline suggests.Here we pick out some of the most noteworthy statistical accomplishments along the way, with Jonny Bairstow leading the way.Thrill of the chaseEngland batted second in all three Tests and successfully chased fourth-innings targets of 277 in the first Test, 299 in the second and then 296 in the third.That made them the first...

