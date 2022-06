I remember prior to my daughter being born my wife and I like most parents were getting all of the preparations together in our Pittsfield home before our daughter joined our family. We, of course, got the nursery set up, put together the crib had clothing and bedding ready to go, and much more. You know, the typical stuff. It was a very exciting time as anticipation was in the air. We could not wait to meet our daughter.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO