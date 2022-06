A citizen watchdog group lost its bid to have Spokane County perform a comprehensive audit of its election system but plans to continue pushing for that to happen. “We are not trying to say that fraud has occurred or that anything has been done wrong, but questions have been raised and need to be addressed to restore voter confidence,” said Dennis Hawxhurst, a member of the Election Integrity Committee that was formed by the Spokane Republican Party.

