Habitat Arvada ReStore Under Construction

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is opening a shop in Arvada to sell new and gently-used home improvement items. The Habitat Arvada ReStore location will open less than a mile from the former location in Wheat Ridge , which closed after serving the community for 16 years, according to a Facebook post .

The Habitat Arvada ReStore is currently under construction for a buildout. It will be located at 5045 Robb St. in Arvada . The location is not open to the public as of now, but they plan to begin accepting donations and selling items once open. That could be as soon as early September, depending on construction progress.

The Habitat ReStores across the Denver Metro area offer living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture, appliances, and home décor. Other items including cabinets, light fixtures, windows, and doors are offered at a discounted price.

If you have anything you would like to donate to Habitat for Humanity, you can visit DonateToReStore.org . They currently have locations open for donations in Aurora, Denver, and Littleton. According to their Facebook page, 100% of the ReStore profits benefit Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program for low-income families.

