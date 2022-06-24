ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Habitat Arvada ReStore Under Construction

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is opening a shop in Arvada to sell new and gently-used home improvement items. The Habitat Arvada ReStore location will open less than a mile from the former location in Wheat Ridge , which closed after serving the community for 16 years, according to a Facebook post .

The Habitat Arvada ReStore is currently under construction for a buildout. It will be located at 5045 Robb St. in Arvada . The location is not open to the public as of now, but they plan to begin accepting donations and selling items once open. That could be as soon as early September, depending on construction progress.

The Habitat ReStores across the Denver Metro area offer living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture, appliances, and home décor. Other items including cabinets, light fixtures, windows, and doors are offered at a discounted price.

If you have anything you would like to donate to Habitat for Humanity, you can visit DonateToReStore.org . They currently have locations open for donations in Aurora, Denver, and Littleton. According to their Facebook page, 100% of the ReStore profits benefit Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program for low-income families.



globalconstructionreview.com

Atkins wins $31m contract to improve mountain highway in Colorado

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver residential developments coming soon

While buyers in the last year have endured historic low inventory levels of homes for sale in metro Denver, there’s a significant amount of new product coming on the market. Many of those developments were highlighted at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors’ New Development Insider event at Empower Field at Mile High Thursday. It was presented by the association’s Young Professionals Network.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

