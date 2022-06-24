ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Recruiting Rundown: Where Does Alabama Turn Following Arch Manning’s Commitment to Texas?

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0j8J_0gLHjw8K00

The Crimson Tide would still like to add a second quarterback to its 2023 class, but it could get complicated.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Unlike recent weeks, Alabama won’t be hosting a five-star official visitor this weekend. However, the Crimson Tide will still be in for a busy few days as several top talents are set to arrive in Tuscaloosa.

This weekend’s official visitors include a trio of four-star defensive linemen in Rueben Bain, Edric Hill and Jordan Renaud as well as a pair of four-star running backs in Kaleb Jackson and Jeremiyah Love. Alabama will also receive official visits from four-star receiver Aiden Mizell as well as four-star Georgia tight end commit Lawson Luckie.

Alabama began the week by receiving a commitment from four-star Tuscaloosa offensive tackle Wilkin Formby . Things didn’t slow down from there for the Crimson Tide as it lost out on a pair of five-star targets in quarterback Arch Manning (Texas) and receiver Brandon Inniss (Ohio State) while also making the updated top lists of other top prospects.

BamaCentral will break down the action during this week’s Recruiting Rundown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnTLO_0gLHjw8K00

What’s next following Manning’s commitment?

Alabama wasn’t able to reel in the nation’s top recruit as Manning announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday. The Crimson Tide would still like to add another quarterback alongside Eli Holstein in its 2023 class, but that could prove difficult with only a few intriguing options left on the board.

Despite missing out on Manning, Alabama is still in relatively good shape at the quarterback position. The Crimson Tide already has a top-10 quarterback in Holstein in this year’s class and has added elite prospects Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe in the two past cycles. Each member of that trio has the talent to fill in for Bryce Young when he departs for the NFL next offseason, so bringing in a 2023 quarterback below that level would be unnecessary.

The biggest — and possibly only — name on the Crimson Tide’s list at the moment is Snellville, Ga., native Dylan Lonergan. The four-star passer is rated just one spot below Holstein as the No. 9 quarterback in next year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s coming off a stellar junior season where he threw for 32 touchdowns and 3,392 yards with just three interceptions while leading Brookwood High School to the Georgia 7A quarterfinals. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete is also a top prospect on the baseball diamond and plans to play both sports in college.

Lonergan is a Penn State legacy as his father, Dan, was the backup quarterback to Todd Blackledge on Joe Paterno’s 1982 national champion team. Lonergan and his family came away impressed following an official visit to Alabama earlier this month. However, the Crimson Tide will have to fight off his presumed favorite, South Carolina, for his commitment.

If Alabama is unable to land Lonergan, it might stick with just one quarterback in the 2023 class. In that case, look for the Crimson Tide to possibly turn to the transfer portal next offseason as it could bring in a veteran option to compete with Milroe, Simpson and Holstein for the starting job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4aGS_0gLHjw8K00

Photo | Wilkin Formby's Instagram account, @wilkinformby

Alabama starts its offensive line haul

Reloading on the offensive line will be crucial for Alabama in the current cycle. The Crimson Tide began that process Monday as it was able to secure a top-100 lineman from its own backyard in Formby. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive tackle represents a big win for Alabama as he was previously considered an Ole Miss lean. The next step will be building on that momentum.

Alabama is in the running for three five-star offensive tackles in Francis Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor and Samson Okunlola. While the Crimson Tide isn’t currently considered a favorite for any member of that trio, it stands a decent chance of adding at least one of them in next year’s class.

Mauigoa, the nation’s top offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, currently plays at IMG Academy where Alabama has signed Evan Neal, J.C. Latham and Tyler Booker in recent years. Mauigoa took an official visit to Alabama earlier this month and had plenty of nice things to say about the Crimson Tide.

Proctor, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, recently named Alabama in his top two schools along with his home-state Hawkeyes following an official visit to Tuscaloosa. While most project him to stay home, the Crimson Tide appears to be much more of a contender now than it did earlier this month.

Like Mauigoa and Proctor, Okunlola is also coming off a recent official visit to Alabama. After traveling to Tuscaloosa, the Brockton, Mass., native spoke to BamaCentral , stating that the Crimson Tide was “in a pretty good spot right now.”

Four-star Finland native Olaus Alinen is thought to be favoring Alabama while the Crimson Tide also appears to be in good shape in its pursuit of flipping three-star Georgia commit RyQueze McElderry, who grew up pulling for the Tide in Anniston, Ala. Miles McVay, a four-star prospect from East Saint Louis, Ill., is also coming off a positive Alabama visit in which he and his family were charmed by Nick Saban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7CGo_0gLHjw8K00

Photo | Billy Watson/The Hutchinson News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finding Holstein a top target

While Alabama’s failed pursuit of Manning received more attention, Inniss’ commitment to Ohio State might sting more for the Crimson Tide. The five-star receiver was one of the Crimson Tide’s top targets as it looks to supply Holstein with future weapons.

So where does Alabama turn now?

The Crimson Tide hosted five-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. for an official visit last weekend. However, the Baton, Rouge, La., native is widely projected to commit to his hometown LSU Tigers.

Malik Benson, the nation’s top junior college prospect, also took an official visit to Alabama last week and is certainly a name to watch. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver is set to announce his commitment on July 5 and will choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Alabama hosts a four-star receiver in Mizell for an official visit this weekend. While Florida and Georgia appear to lead for the Orlando, Fla., native, the Crimson Tide could pick up some ground over the next couple of days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers explosive Georgia WR Debron Gatling

Debron Gatling picked up an offer from Alabama football Wednesday after his sophomore film impressed Alabama’s coaching staff. Gatling attends Milton High School in Georgia, and he is a rising junior. The Georgia product holds more than 40 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerback coach Travaris Robinson informed him of his offer from Alabama during a conversation with Gatling and his mom.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 2023 ATH Brayson Hubbard commits to Alabama

Brayson Hubbard announced his commitment to Alabama football Sunday via Twitter. Hubbard attends Ocean Spring High School in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He is the Crimson Tide’s sixth commit in the 2023 recruiting class, and he is the first athlete prospect to choose Alabama. The Mississippi product chose Alabama over ULM, Troy and others.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What Brayson Hubbard commitment means for Alabama

Brayson Hubbard announced his commitment to Alabama football Sunday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s sixth commit. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Hubbard brings to the table in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Anniston, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Alabama alumni work with youngsters at Palmer Williams Group camp

On a steamy Saturday on the Alabama Gulf Coast, five former state prep stars and Alabama football alumni worked with youngsters at the ninth annual Palmer Williams Group Athletic Youth Camp at High Point Park in Prichard. Sherman Williams founded the organization with former Alabama teammate David Palmer in 2011...
PRICHARD, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan residents and Houston Co. leaders react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to get a 2019 law banning most abortions on the books on Friday. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, there had been an injunction against it, but after Friday’s ruling, he filed an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction. On Friday, WDHN learned that his motion has been granted, and effective immediately, most abortions are illegal in Alabama.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
wbrc.com

Stallions defeat Breakers, advance to USFL Championship

CANTON, Ohio. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions continue their quest to the championship, defeating the New Orleans Breakers 31-17 in the USFL Playoffs, winning the South Division Championship, and securing a spot in the inaugural USFL Championship. After Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 52-yard field goal, the Breakers would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
CBS 42

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy