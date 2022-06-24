Wawa announces expansion into Central Pennsylvania

Wawa announced plans on June 23 to expand further into Central Pennsylvania at up to 40 new locations.

The gas and convenience chain already operates 17 stores on the western bank of the Susquehanna in Berks and Lancaster Counties.

This marks a major expansion for the chain, headquartered outside of Philadelphia, into what is seen as the traditional territory of Allentown-based Sheetz.

Wawa wants to double the number of stores currently in Central PA in the next three to five years. The first of these stores is expected to open in 2024.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “In addition, Wawa’s continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the Central Pennsylvania community.”

The average Wawa store employs an average of 40 employees.

Store locations can be requested in Central Pennsylvania here .