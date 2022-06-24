ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Wawa announces expansion into Central Pennsylvania

By Jeremy Stout
 3 days ago

Wawa announced plans on June 23 to expand further into Central Pennsylvania at up to 40 new locations.

The gas and convenience chain already operates 17 stores on the western bank of the Susquehanna in Berks and Lancaster Counties.

This marks a major expansion for the chain, headquartered outside of Philadelphia, into what is seen as the traditional territory of Allentown-based Sheetz.

Wawa wants to double the number of stores currently in Central PA in the next three to five years. The first of these stores is expected to open in 2024.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “In addition, Wawa’s continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the Central Pennsylvania community.”

The average Wawa store employs an average of 40 employees.

Store locations can be requested in Central Pennsylvania here .

lebtown.com

Will Wawa expand into Lebanon County?

A Wawa in Lebanon County? It could happen sooner than you might think. Although Lebanon County has long been clearly on the Sheetz side of the made-to-order Maginot Line dividing the Altoona-based chain from its Philly-based counterpart, today the detente isn’t quite so solid as it once was. You can now find Wawas and Sheetzs within sight of each other as far south as Florida. But not here in Lebanon County – yet.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa has its sight set on York County site

Convenience store giant, Wawa known for its hoagies, coffee and breakfast sandwiches announced on Friday that it aims to potentially open 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa is already planning to build new stores in Lancaster and Cumberland counties. And now it looks like Wawa also has its eyes...
YORK COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, Norfolk Southern offer details on expanded western Pa. passenger-rail access

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Commonwealth, Norfolk Southern Operating Agreement to Expand Western Pa. Passenger-Rail Access

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Susquehanna, PA
Lancaster, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Lancaster, PA
Food & Drinks
Lancaster, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (4:30 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/26. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (6/26/22) 7am. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (6/25/22) pm. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (6/25/22)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whlm.com

CSVT Bridge Sees First Walkover

More than six thousand residents got a preliminary walk across a soon-to-be opened bridge across part of the Susquehanna River. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project’s span across the western branch of the river saw higher than planned turnout. The bridge is part of a PennDOT effort to finish off the Route 15 Corridor from Harrisburg to New York State. The 45-hundred-foot-long span is nearly 200 feet high at the western end and is the 8th longest bridge in the state. Vehicle traffic will begin use next Month.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Twilight At-Market Workshop at Weaver’s Orchard

Commercial fruit and vegetable growers, market managers, agritourism business operators, and any farm manager or owner looking to network, are invited to attend the Twilight At-Market Workshop at Weaver’s Orchard on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. This workshop will run 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Weaver’s Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown PA, 19543.
MORGANTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Junk removal company expands into south-central Pa.

A company that provides moving and junk removal services, as well as donation pickups and general labor assistance has opened an office in Cumberland County. Curt Wickard and Keirsten Kassel opened Carlisle College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving on June 8 at 28 Main St. in Silver Spring Township. H.U.N.K.S. stands for honest, uniformed, nice, knowledgeable, service.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
