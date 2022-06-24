'Jurgen Klopp Lost Him' - Former Player Claims Liverpool Manager Is One Of The Reasons Sadio Mane Left For Bayern Munich

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is one of the reasons Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich this summer.

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is one of the reasons Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich this summer.

The Bundesliga giants agreed a deal with the Anfield hierarchy that could rise to £35million with add-ons.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Speaking on talkSPORT ( via Liverpool Echo ), Sinclair outlined the reasons that he thinks the Senegalese departed to sign a three-year contract for the German club.

"This Sadio Mane transfer is obviously universally accepted now he’s left Liverpool Football Club as a club legend. But I keep on hearing some fans and ex-players saying ‘I don’t know why he’s left?’ Let me tell you why he’s left.

“One, I don’t think he’s ever been lauded and appreciated at the football club like Virgil van Dijk or Mo Salah.

"Two, the fact that Liverpool let his contract go down to the last year kind of suggests that that’s how they felt about him."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The most controversial claim made by the 49-year-old however was that Klopp's comments about AFCON were a deciding factor.

“Three, I think the main thing is that Jurgen Klopp lost him when he came out and belittled the AFCON tournament which his manager (for Senegal) Aliou Cisse had to come out and defend the AFCON and said ‘you were coming second until our African players started playing for you’.

“Mane is a man of principles, you’ve seen him buy hospitals, buy schools and all the rest of it in his home town of Senegal and it’s for these reasons I feel Sadio Mane’s thought, 'you know what, I’m going, I’m leaving the club'. He’s had a good time, he’s been a club legend but I don’t think he could play on after that.”

Author Verdict

Sinclair outlines three reasons for Mane's departure and every single one of those could be challenged in some way, especially the last one.

It seems however that even after Klopp clarified his comments about AFCON, there still appear to be pundits who want to use this against him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |