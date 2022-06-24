ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Urged To Sign Premier League Wonder To Give Mohamed Salah The Competition He Needs

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVgc1_0gLHjtU900

In recent transfer windows Liverpool have proven that bringing in players to fight for positions has nothing but a positive impact. However, one player has never felt anyone breathe down his neck. Mohamed Salah.

In recent transfer windows, Liverpool have proven that bringing in players to fight for positions has nothing but a positive impact. However, one player has never felt anyone breathe down his neck. Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King's Liverpool career has risen from great to greatness. He has developed into one of the best players in the world, if not thee best with the form he produced before January.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, whilst his fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have faced tough competition, Salah hasn’t had anyone pushing for his place. Liverpool’s star winger dropped off in performances since returning from AFCONball-playing but remained in the team due to no replacement available.

There is no question, Mohamed Salah is among the elite in the world, but even the elite need a reminder that they aren’t irreplaceable. Former Reds striker Stan Collymore believes Salah needs a backup player, keeping him on his toes.

“If Jurgen Klopp can show the boy how to play with more tactical discipline, the Reds will have one hell of a potential threat down the left or right with a promise of goals if he stays high up the pitch rather than drifting.

"If you’re looking at Klopp and what he has done with Salah and Sadio Mane then he could do the same with Raphinha.

“What was Mane’s tactical awareness like when he arrived at Liverpool? And you could ask the same question about Salah.

"Yes, he scored goals with Roma and he has that outrageous pace, but he still needed polishing to become an even better goalscorer in the Premier League.

"With Salah in the last year of his contract — and there’s nothing for now saying he is going to stay and nothing saying he is going to go — you wonder if Klopp’s uncanny knack of working with gifted sidemen might appeal to Raphinha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wjj6O_0gLHjtU900

IMAGO / Action Plus

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker, via Liverpool Echo , states that Leeds United's Raphinha should be the player for Jurgen Klopp to make Salah's competition.

“And if Liverpool, on the back of good business with Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, were to get Raphinha and tell him to watch Salah for the next year, not only will he learn but it would also put Mo under a nice bit of pressure to make him think, ‘Am I going to stay or am I going to go?’

"Nobody is comparing Raphinha to Salah because you can’t compare anyone to Salah.

“But he has rapid pace, amazing skills and ability, and he can be polished to score more goals and get more assists. If Klopp can do that then, all of a sudden, by this time next year, Liverpool could have an all-new front three and it will be as if people have blinked and not even noticed, which would be amazing.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool May Have Already Signed Mo Salah's Replacement

Mo Salah’s excessive wage demands have reportedly led Liverpool to the decision to consider selling the Egyptian this summer, and they might already have his replacement. New signing Fabio Carvalho, who joins Liverpool in a deal worth £7.7 million, could be the perfect long-term replacement of Mo Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Stan Collymore
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
CBS Sports

Gareth Bale to sign with LAFC: Former Real Madrid attacker on his way to MLS

With his deal with Real Madrid expiring, Gareth Bale's next destination is going to be Los Angeles with LAFC. Bale will sign a 12 month deal with Los Angeles FC that will run from this summer's transfer window until next summer which will encompass half of the MLS season. A short term destination makes sense for Bale who is presumably looking to maintain fitness ahead of the November World Cup in Qatar. Cardiff City was another destination under consideration as well as Getafe which would have allowed the Welshman to stay in Madrid.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Egyptian#Imago Pa Images However#Afconball#Reds
SPORTbible

Liverpool Legend Speaks Out On Mo Salah

Mo Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this week amid his contractual issues, and Robbie Fowler has weighed in with his opinion on the matter. Writing in The Mirror, the Liverpool great stated Liverpool clearly ran some “unemotional calculations” when debating whether to extend Sadio Mané’s contract. Fowler asks the question, “what calculations have they run on Salah?”
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SPORTbible

Chelsea And Liverpool Target Hands In Transfer Request

Chelsea and Liverpool target Matthijs de Ligt has handed in a transfer request, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Dutchman is currently Juventus’ highest earner, and contractural issues are believed to have influenced his decision to seek a way out. The Italian giants do want to hand the defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

AC Milan transfer window priorities: a new center-back, Renato Sanches and two signings already done

One month ago AC Milan fans were celebrating winning the Scudetto after an 11-year wait, but many things have changed since then. First of all, the Rossoneri have changed the ownership, with the American private investment firm RedBird Capital signing a preliminary agreement to buy the club. The firm's founder, Gerry Cardinale, took charge of the club, and he's putting his imprint on multiple aspects of AC Milan. The official announcement arrived at the beginning of June and the transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an expected closing of no later than September 2022. Meanwhile Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are working to improve the roster, but things are going kind of slow as of now, in part thanks to that transition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy