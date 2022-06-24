Tempe PD to hold 3 community meetings

In the midst of an investigation into the Tempe Police Department’s actions when an unsheltered man drowned in Tempe Town Lake, Chief Jeff Glover will hold three community meetings.

The Chief’s Office of Community Policing is inviting all neighborhood leaders and community members to attend, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a statement from the Tempe PD.

“We will be providing updates on proactive actions, trainings and programs all dedicated to better serving our Tempe community,” the statement said.

The three meetings will be held across Tempe: