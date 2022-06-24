ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe PD to hold 3 community meetings

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

In the midst of an investigation into the Tempe Police Department’s actions when an unsheltered man drowned in Tempe Town Lake, Chief Jeff Glover will hold three community meetings.

The Chief’s Office of Community Policing is inviting all neighborhood leaders and community members to attend, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a statement from the Tempe PD.

“We will be providing updates on proactive actions, trainings and programs all dedicated to better serving our Tempe community,” the statement said.

The three meetings will be held across Tempe:

  • June 30 at 6 p.m. at the Tempe History Museum, located at 809 E. Southern Avenue
  • July 1 at 6 p.m. at the Tempe Graduate Hotel, located at 225 E. Apache Boulevard
  • July 2 at 11 a.m. at the Escalante Community Center, located at 2150 E. Orange Street

Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

