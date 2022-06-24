Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll Join Forces On 'The Anthem For The Summer'

Photo: Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert unleashed a new collaboration with Jelly Roll , kicking off the weekend with a”Son Of The Dirty South” on Friday (June 24). “Teaming up with [Jelly Roll] to write this song and then to shoot the video was a real treat…” Gilbert said in a post. On his social media channels. “Y'all turn it up loud…”

Gilbert and Jelly Roll recently teamed up for a live performance, where the two artists agreed it’s “time to tell a secret.” That’s when they revealed to the cheering crowd that they had a song coming out this month, without giving away the release date. “Couldn’t wait to release this one….” Gilbert told his social media followers when he finally released the song. “Thanks to my man Jelly for blowing this one out of the water with me.”

Jelly Roll also hyped the collaboration, dropping in the comments: “LETS GO! This is the anthem for the summer baby!”

Gilbert’s latest song with Jelly Roll follows another recent collaboration, “Rolex On A Redneck,” which he released with Jason Aldean earlier this year. Gilbert said he’ll “forever be thankful” that Aldean turned some of the songs Gilbert wrote into “big ole hits,” including “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem.” He added: “Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself... But to be able to do a song with him, well, it’s a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL”

Find Gilbert’s new collaboration with Jelly Roll (WARNING: explicit language) on iHeartRadio here .