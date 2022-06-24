YG, Tyga Pull Off A Bank Heist With Help From 21 Savage & BIA

Photo: Getty Images

YG and Tyga had the Internet dying of laughter earlier this week when they posted a clip of themselves looking like the Kardashian sisters while on the set of their new music video for "Run." Now the Compton rapper has revealed why they rocked the White Chicks -inspired attire for the cinematic visuals.



On Friday, June 24, the 32-year-old MC dropped his new single "Run" featuring Tyga, 21 Savage and BIA . In the official music video, YG and Tyga transform into the 'Calabasas Sisters' in order to rob a bank. Both rappers pull up to the bank in a red Ferrari while rocking the spray-tan colored masks and make-up with all-black outfits.



They try to act natural until a fans spots them and forces them to draw their guns. They make out with the money and drive off, which sparks a police chase. BIA acts as a distraction and blocks the police while 21 Savage helps the duo from his control room. The song, which is produced by DVLP, Bandz, JetsonMade, Swish and Xay, contains another catchy verse and hook from YG while the rest of the squad throws down their quick-16's.



"Run" is the latest record to from YG this year following his collaboration with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo , "Scared Money." It may end up on his upcoming album Pray For Me , which is expected to drop this year. YG hasn't confirmed a release date for his sixth studio album yet, but he could reveal it sooner than later.



Watch YG and Tyga become the 'Calabasas Sisters' in their "Run" video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

