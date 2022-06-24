Rep. Michelle Fischbach on Supreme Court decision: "I think the people are ready to protect life”

Minnesota Seventh District Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (R) says she's ecstatic about today's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to WCCO’s Chad Hartman Show , Fischbach says the court’s decision to make abortion legal with the original ruling in 1973 was unconstitutional from the beginning.

Hartman pressed Fischbach on whether she would support abortion in the event of rape or incest.

“Pro-lifers will continue to wrap women and their children with love and support,” says Rep. Fischbach. “And that is what it is about. That is making sure that they understand there are alternatives to abortion, that they have the support they need.”

Fischbach says the decision means electing pro-life candidates in the upcoming Election is more important than ever.

“It is in the hands of the people, and I think the people are ready to protect life,” Fischbach tells WCCO. “Elections are even more important than they were before because it is all about making sure that we are electing pro-life officials so that they can continue to promote pro-life legislation and pro-life protections for the unborn and for their mothers.”

Fischbach adds that she believes we’ll see more pro-life legislation in Minnesota, and perhaps looking at revising the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that allows abortions to be legal in the state.