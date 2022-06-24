ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Fast Did Penn State's Student Football Tickets Sell Out?

Penn State's $246 student tickets moved quickly in the June sales period. Good luck on the resale market.

Penn State students bought their allotment of 2022 football season tickets in just over two hours this week, continuing the program's streak of student-section sellouts.

Now students who didn't get one of the 21,000 season tickets begin looking to the resale market.

According to Penn State, the junior and incoming freshman classes sold out their allotments fastest: 17 minutes each. Sophomores bought their tickets in 19 minutes and seniors in 21 minutes.

Graduate students took a more relaxed approach, buying their tickets in 57 minutes. In total, Penn State students sold out their ticket allotment in 132 minutes. Student tickets have sold out for four decades.

Student tickets cost $246 for seven home games, an average of about $35 per game. Penn State spread the buying process over a five-day period beginning at 7 a.m. EST each day.

Students can transfer tickets to other active Penn State students, but TicketMaster deactivated the peer-to-peer exchange in 2019. Several sites, including the student-published Onward State , platform student ticket exchanges.

Penn State begins the 2022 home schedule against Ohio on Sept. 10. The Lions will host Minnesota for the annual Whiteout on Oct. 22.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2022 schedule:

Sept. 1: at Purdue (8 p.m. EST on FOX)

Sept. 10: OHIO (Noon EST on ABC)

Sept. 17: at Auburn (3:30 p.m. EST on CBS)

Sept. 24: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Oct. 1: NORTHWESTERN

Oct. 15: at Michigan

Oct. 22: MINNESOTA (7:30 p.m. EST, Network TBD)

Oct. 29: OHIO STATE

Nov. 5: at Indiana

Nov. 12: MARYLAND

Nov. 19: at Rutgers

Nov. 26: MICHIGAN STATE

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories.

STATE COLLEGE, PA
