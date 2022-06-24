ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas City Council Approves Four Seasons Turtle Creek Project Zoning

By Rachel Snyder
 3 days ago

The Dallas City Council recently greenlit plans for a $750 million Four Seasons high rise in the Turtle Creek neighborhood. Specifically, the Dallas City Council approved the zoning changes necessary to build the high rise on a 3-acre site bounded...

Dallas ISD Approves Staff Compensation Increases for 2022-2023

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved a $103.2 million increase in staff compensation among other developments in its 2022-2023 budget. The increase breaks down to a $51.2 million salary increase for staff and $52 million for retention incentives. The pay increase for teachers means that teachers will get the...
Style Meets the City in This Incredible Highrise Condo

Directly in the hub of Downtown, The Metropolitan high-rise offers some of the most incredible views within a diverse vertical community. Just across the street, the $110 Million AT&T Discovery District and newly refurbished National complex offer so much excitement. Also, the Arts District and Klyde Warren Park are just a short walk away. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to showcase a condo right in the mix.
Dallas Rescinds Contract to Rebuild Fire Station No. 41

Construction work planned to be done on Fire Station No. 41 is at a halt following the inability of Post L Group, the city’s contractor, to complete the project without cost elevation. The station, once located at 5920 Royal Lane, was demolished in the October 2019 tornado. Dallas City...
Developer has high hopes for Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village, a “game-changer” for Flower Mound, has been a long time coming. And after years of developing the rest of Lakeside, construction is on the horizon beginning this summer on the first, key component of Lakeside Village. “This first residential tower, hotel and office building will be...
‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx. The heated discharge area on the west side south of i30 is a good place to fish for all kinds of sportfish in ray hubbard. But these are too often crowded.the good idea to use maps when looking for a good fishing spot. Dog park...
American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
Aledo City Council Approves Dean Ranch Development

The Aledo City Council on Thursday evening approved a development agreement that it said will transform the eastern entry into Parker County and add substantially to the community’s tax base within the next five years. By way of the council’s action, 238 acres along Bailey Ranch Road and Farm-to-Market...
12-story Car Vending Machine part of new Carvana center coming to Fort Worth

This is a Carvana Car Vending Machine that recently opened in the Houston area. (Courtesy Carvana) A Carvana Customer Care Center is under construction at 8741 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. The $5.5 million project includes a new office building, customer vehicle delivery bays and automated vehicle display-delivery tower, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Carvana is an online automobile retailer that allows customers to pick up their vehicle at a Car Vending Machine. This location will be the sixth Carvana Car Vending Machine in Texas and first one in Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure will be 12 stories tall and have the ability to store up to 43 vehicles, the representative stated in an email. An opening date has not yet been set. www.carvana.com.
Dallas weekly real estate update

As mortgage rates rise in concert with The Fed’s rate hikes this month, fears about the American housing market pricing out tens of millions of would-be homebuyers continue to fester. The interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is hovering around 6%. And not only is it becoming...
How many 100-degree days will Dallas-Fort Worth see in 2022?

DALLAS — Sure, technically, summer only started here in North Texas on June 22 -- according to the astronomical calendar, anyway. But if you've been watching our WFAA weather team's forecasts throughout May and into June -- or, jeez, if you've even lived through a Texas summer just once before -- then you know that climatological summer klicks off around these parts well before the solstice's arrival.
News Roundup: Lewisville Police request feedback, Flower Mound Firefighters hold first annual raffle, Carrollton announces unofficial runoff election results

The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take an online survey to assess public perceptions of safety among Lewisville residents and to gather their opinions about services offered by the Lewisville Police Department. The online survey will be available Friday, June 17-Friday, July 1. Lewisville Police Department (LPD) has...

