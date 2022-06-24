Dallas City Council Approves Four Seasons Turtle Creek Project Zoning

This is a Carvana Car Vending Machine that recently opened in the Houston area. (Courtesy Carvana) A Carvana Customer Care Center is under construction at 8741 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. The $5.5 million project includes a new office building, customer vehicle delivery bays and automated vehicle display-delivery tower, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Carvana is an online automobile retailer that allows customers to pick up their vehicle at a Car Vending Machine. This location will be the sixth Carvana Car Vending Machine in Texas and first one in Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure will be 12 stories tall and have the ability to store up to 43 vehicles, the representative stated in an email. An opening date has not yet been set. www.carvana.com.

