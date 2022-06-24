Clermont Mainstreet MEGA Food Truck Rally (June 25)

My name is Uncle Sam and I am a 7-yr old male German Shepherd/Hound Blend and I weigh about 60 pounds. My friends here say I am the sweetest, most gentlest boy they have ever met. I just LOVE people and also like other friendly doggies. I like doing whatever you are doing and just want to be near you. I am low-moderate energy level, but do enjoy a nice stroll and then maybe we can watch some tv together or read a book. I am currently being treated for heartworms but am very much adoptable! I just want to be loved. I know my family is out there looking for me, is that you?

CLERMONT, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO