I was so saddened to read of Tony Brandefine’s passing the other day. Tony was a larger-than-life kind of guy. I admired Tony since my first brush with him back in 1965. It was in the New Dorp High School cafeteria, in those days a place where it wasn’t unusual to find your lunch table fly off the floor when a tablemate took issue with a perceived slight – whether true or not.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO