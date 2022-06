SALT LAKE CITY- Summer is in fully swing, but that doesn’t mean the Utes aren’t continuing to get preseason recognition. Over the weekend Utah quarterback Cam Rising was at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana where he reportedly shined, while Monday afternoon cornerback Clark Phillips III was named a Walter Camp Preseason All-American. The honors are one of many for both players who are expected to be big contributors to what many think will be another successful season for the Utes.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO