ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': In a World of Conrads, Choose Jeremiah

By Jennifer McHugh
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.The 2009 hit novel of the same name by Jenny Han has been turned into a series on Prime Video. The first season consisted of 7 episodes on June 8th. Thankfully, the series has already been...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Launch Party Never Got Off the Ground — Plus, Victoria’s Gunning for Newman Enterprises and Oh, Those Fabulous Flashbacks

The Chancellor-Winters launch may have been a triumph for Devon and Lily, but not so much for Young & Restless. Fatigue has set in with the plethora of business stories that aren’t actually stories, and — oh joy — Victoria’s about to start yet another media division. The soap did take us on a welcome trip down memory lane to mark the anniversaries of characters Traci and Ashley.
TV SERIES
Collider

How the Flashbacks in ‘Everything I Know About Love’ Show the Dangers of Nostalgia

BBC’s Everything I Know About Love, which is based on series creator Dolly Alderton’s 2018 best-selling memoir, has only just recently been released, but is already starting to spark conversations about the importance of depicting female friendships onscreen. Alderton’s darkly comedic voice radiates from each of the seven episodes, as she brilliantly portrays the beauty and woes of modern young adult life. However, there’s one particular aspect of the series that Alderton and her team nailed: the use of flashbacks to reflect the harm that comes with an overdose of adulthood nostalgia.
TV SERIES
Collider

'On the Come Up' Trailer Promises a YA Love Letter to Hip-Hop

The first teaser for Paramount's adaptation of On the Come Up has officially arrived. The teaser trailer debuted during the 2022 BET Awards and is described by Paramount as "a love letter to hip hop." In just 30 seconds, the teaser already showcases how integral hip hop is to the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Blanchard
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Jenny Han
SheKnows

Paul’s Return to Days of Our Lives Could Be Just What Sonny Needs ― Whether Will Likes It or Not!

Trouble in paradise or just a new kind of paradise?. Lately, there’s been no shortage of casting news lately when it comes to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. It may have started with Bo and Hope’s return, but since then we’ve learned there’s a slew of folks dropping in or coming back ― not the least of which is John’s son, Paul! When last we saw him, he was leaving Salem for San Francisco to try to recover from both his paralysis and a broken heart, courtesy of Will!
TV SERIES
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse ‘Looking’ for Teenage Owner Who Passed Away Is Heartbreaking

Our hearts are breaking early this week after hearing about a family's loss. TikTok mom @sunkissedhealingco lost her daughter, and recently she shared how the family honors Hannah. Just as they do every year, they write little notes to Hannah. They put those notes into the ground and then plant perennials to add to her memorial garden. This story already has us tearing up, but there was one video in particular that made us really start crying.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
SheKnows

Young & Restless Just Set the Scene for a New ‘Power Couple’ Rivalry — and Victor’s Head Is Going to Explode!

Young & Restless is trying to dial up the drama, but they’ve really just turned up the volume. Watching Phyllis scream and Victor rage can be a hoot, but we still need things to actually happen. We got a catfight for May Sweeps, but finished out the month with characters just repeating the same talking points. Less talk, more action: If Adam wants Newman, he should do something underhanded to get it. If Imani wants Nate, she should seduce him!
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Lounging Kid Turned Into

Before this bright-smiled kiddo evolved into one of America's favorite uncles, he was just a casual kid rockin' a collared shirt, growing up in Cyprus, California. You probably first saw this guy's impressive acting skills on the soap opera "General Hospital" back in the early 1980s, for which he received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soaps In Depth

Mike Guthrie on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL— Everything You Need To Know

Sheila wasn’t the only one surprised to see Mike on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL — fans were, too! And if you’re one of the newer viewers who aren’t familiar with her partner in crime — or if you just feel like you need a refresher — that’s where we come in! The character has always been played by actor Ken Hanes, who debuted back in 1993. He appeared again in 1995, from 1996-98, and then in 2010. Now, in June 2022, Hanes is back to reprise his role when Sheila needs him the most!
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

She Saw Herself as a Hippie ‘Outlaw.’ Then, She Disappeared

Click here to read the full article. Karen Zelermyer is the co-host and creator of I Was Never There, a podcast made in collaboration with Wonder Media Network, about the mystery surrounding the 34-year-old disappearance of her best friend, Marsha “Mudd” Ferber. Ferber had been a larger-than-life character, the owner of a West Virginia rock club, and a loving friend whose charm and gregarious nature covered up a mysterious dark side. The podcast — which Zelermyer, 73, produced with her daughter Jamie — has had a great reception, even being picked as an official selection by the 2022 Tribeca Film...
MORGANTOWN, WV
SheKnows

Adam Confronts His Father About His Motives — and Victor Orders Michael to Find Victoria So He Can Bring Her Home

At Newman Media, Sally makes a business call before walking into her office as CEO for the first time. She looks around, sits behind the desk and beams. At Newman Enterprises, Victor stops in to check on Adam and notes he’s making changes around the office already. Adam figures he’d better make his mark while he can, given he’s probably there for a limited time. Victor doesn’t know what he means, but Adam calls his bluff. This promotion wasn’t about his skills, instead it had everything to do with Victoria. “This is a message.” Adam knows he’s the last person she’d ever want to see in that chair. His very presence is a jolt to bring her back to reality. Victor muses that they can’t predict her reaction. Adam doesn’t know why he’s still pretending, but assures his father he’ll play his part better than he ever imagined. Victor smiles. Adam continues on to say that this gives him a chance to prove that he should be in charge of the company, and that the company runs more smoothly without Victoria and the three-ring circus that constantly surrounds her. Victor crabs about him judging his sister when she’s going through a rough patch. Adam points out she has no problem doing it to him. He’s sure his father has considered that this might now work, but either way, he plans to dazzle him right out of the gate. Victor reminds him that he once sat in that chair, he didn’t do a good job.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pawmypets.com

Good Ending Story Of A Mom Owl Who Always Wanted Children But Only Suffered

Nature gives us fantastic scenes, and a mother owl had the very best moment by definitively fulfilling her desire for being a mom. This, after suffering several losses and not seeing her eggs hatch in years. The psychological video of this owl comes thanks to Robert E. Fuller. “Not only...
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Rupert Murdoch’s Children: Everything to Know About His 6 Adult Kids

Rupert Murdoch, 91, is known for his career as a media tycoon. But he’s also a family man and has successfully raised seven children to adulthood. Rupert and his first wife, model Patricia Booker, married in 1956, had their only child Prudence in 1958 and later divorced in 1967. That same year, the newspaper powerhouse married journalist Anna Mann (Torv), and they had three children together between the late 60’s and early 70’s — Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy