'The Summer I Turned Pretty': In a World of Conrads, Choose Jeremiah

At Newman Media, Sally makes a business call before walking into her office as CEO for the first time. She looks around, sits behind the desk and beams. At Newman Enterprises, Victor stops in to check on Adam and notes he’s making changes around the office already. Adam figures he’d better make his mark while he can, given he’s probably there for a limited time. Victor doesn’t know what he means, but Adam calls his bluff. This promotion wasn’t about his skills, instead it had everything to do with Victoria. “This is a message.” Adam knows he’s the last person she’d ever want to see in that chair. His very presence is a jolt to bring her back to reality. Victor muses that they can’t predict her reaction. Adam doesn’t know why he’s still pretending, but assures his father he’ll play his part better than he ever imagined. Victor smiles. Adam continues on to say that this gives him a chance to prove that he should be in charge of the company, and that the company runs more smoothly without Victoria and the three-ring circus that constantly surrounds her. Victor crabs about him judging his sister when she’s going through a rough patch. Adam points out she has no problem doing it to him. He’s sure his father has considered that this might now work, but either way, he plans to dazzle him right out of the gate. Victor reminds him that he once sat in that chair, he didn’t do a good job.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO