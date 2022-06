Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:38 a.m. Sunday, June 26, East CR 1300N, west of North CR 300E, Syracuse. Drivers: Patrick J. Mahoney, 69, South Marilynn Lane, Homer Glen, Ill.; and Timothy S. McCreary, 36, North Nash Drive, Syracuse. Mahoney’s and McCreary’s vehicles collided, causing McCreary’s vehicle to go into a pond. Mahoney and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment. McCreary said he and his two passengers were going to be taken to a hospital by a family member. Damage: Up to $10,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO