The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO