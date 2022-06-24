The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Women This Summer 2022

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a stay-at-home mom with a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old. My husband works long hours at a very intense, high-stress job in order to afford our wonderful house, top-flight health insurance, retirement and college savings, cars, vacations, and the thousand little nice things that make our lives more bearable, even when it feels like the world is going to hell. We have a weekly cleaning service for the big stuff like floors and bathrooms, but other than that I do close to 100 percent of the housework and childcare. My husband plays with the kids and reads to them for an hour or so before bed, watches them for a couple of hours on weekends, and that’s it. And dare I say … I’m happy? I feed, bathe, change, cook, do laundry, errands, appointments, take the kids to parks and museums … and I still get far more reading and writing done than when I was single, working a 40-hour-a-week office job that mentally exhausted me.

