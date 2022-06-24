ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Women This Summer 2022

By Amy Sheridan
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's never a bad time to take stock of our health goals. Whether you are trying to stay fit, get healthy...

www.etonline.com

psychologytoday.com

A Simple Exercise to Help You Calm Down

An activity that uses all of one's concentration can control anxiety by keeping anxiety-producing thoughts out of mind. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is one way to do that. The 5-4-3-2-1 is useful as an emotional-regulation band-aid. It is not an anxiety cure or a panic attack cure. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is...
FITNESS
boxrox.com

10-Minute Full-Body Workout for Beginners (No Equipment)

If you are just starting your fitness journey, you landed on the right website. Check out this 10-minute full-body workout for beginners, brought to you by the Buff Dudes. The Buff Dudes is a YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers. Despite the name of the channel, brothers Hudson and Brandon White are not your stereotypical bro-gym. They deliver clear information with a good background story while poking fun at how buffed they are.
WORKOUTS
ETOnline.com

The 16 Best Men's Sandals For Summer 2022 — Shop Crocs, Birkenstock, Chaco and More

With summer vacations and beach getaways on your mind, your dad doesn't want an old pair of sandals to ruin his summer plans. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for Summer 2022. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool this summer.
APPAREL
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother refused to let anyone open her dresser drawers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We have one rule when it comes to privacy in my family's household: there is no privacy. Interior doors don't have locks. There's no malice intended. We just don't keep secrets, especially not within our dresser drawers.
shefinds

The One Collagen-Building Food You Should Be Eating To Tighten Loose Skin After Weight Loss

After losing weight, you might notice looser skin on various parts of your body. While this might seem jarring at first, this is normal and inevitable for many after a major change like shedding pounds, experts say. We checked in with health, nutrition and skin experts to learn more about one especially collagen-rich food that can help tighten loose skin as part of a healthy, vitamin-filled diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
Glamour

Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Wore the Cutest Matching Sneakers on Father’s Day

Happy belated Father’s Day to first-time dad Nick Jonas!. Five months after Priyanka Chopra and Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy, the singer marked his first Father’s Day by sharing a photo of him and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sporting matching white Vans printed with her first initials. While each of Malti’s heels was marked with an M, Jonas’s own shoes read “MM’s Dad.”
CELEBRITIES
MedicineNet.com

Are Bananas Good for Weight Loss and Reducing Belly Fat?

Belly fat and weight gain are mostly affected by how many calories you take in during the day, how many calories you burn during the day, and how old you are. Compared to other fruits, like berries, bananas have more calories and are therefore higher in energy, but as part of a balanced diet they can help with weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
Slate

Help! My Mom-Friends Resent Me for Not Wanting My Husband to Do More At Home.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a stay-at-home mom with a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old. My husband works long hours at a very intense, high-stress job in order to afford our wonderful house, top-flight health insurance, retirement and college savings, cars, vacations, and the thousand little nice things that make our lives more bearable, even when it feels like the world is going to hell. We have a weekly cleaning service for the big stuff like floors and bathrooms, but other than that I do close to 100 percent of the housework and childcare. My husband plays with the kids and reads to them for an hour or so before bed, watches them for a couple of hours on weekends, and that’s it. And dare I say … I’m happy? I feed, bathe, change, cook, do laundry, errands, appointments, take the kids to parks and museums … and I still get far more reading and writing done than when I was single, working a 40-hour-a-week office job that mentally exhausted me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Plus-Size Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Floerns and More

Amazon's newly-debuted summer fashion guide is home to some of this season's trendiest styles — from structured sunnies and whimsical bucket hats to color-block tees, silky skirts and even a tiered maxi dress or two. The hub also boasts a special plus-size section, which offers a broader range of styles and fits — perfect for every woman and frame.
YOGA
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Summertime Pleasure Is My Favorite Way to End the Workday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Working from home is a privilege in so many ways. Sure, there are days where I want to get out of my house, but most of the time I’m totally content to work from my desk (or couch, or bed, or cozy chair) at home. WFH life doesn’t come without its challenges though, and the one thing that is essential for me to stay on track without distractions is to lean into my daily rituals, and to stick to a schedule. And one of the most important parts of my work-from-home schedule is the end of it.
HOME & GARDEN

