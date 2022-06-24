England’s oldest referee still blowing his whistle at 81 after officiating at more than 1,000 matches

ENGLAND’S oldest referee is still blowing his whistle at the age of 81.

Peter Phillimore, known as Pete the Ref, has officiated at more than 1,000 matches.

Peter Phillimore is still refereeing football matches at the age of 81 Credit: SUPPLIED

The retired glass beveller took up refereeing in the 1980s and has spent more than 40 years in the Southern Amateur League.

Grandad-of-three Pete, from Bermondsey, South London, carried on despite a cancer diagnosis three years ago.

Daughter Joanne Brooks, 47, said: “Football has been Dad’s life and has been the thing that’s kept him going while he’s been poorly.

“Every Saturday and Sunday for years he’s been down on the pitch running games. He loves it.

And she added: “Outside of his family, football and refereeing has been his biggest thing, his absolute passion.

“Dad has only ever wanted people to enjoy themselves and enjoy everything this amazing sport has to offer.”

The Amateur Football Alliance recently honoured Millwall fan Pete with a long-service award - and a standing ovation.