Bertie County, NC

Windsor man has been missing since June 18

By Thadd White Group Editor
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

Bertie County officials are seeking help locating a 34-year-old Windsor man.

The man – Kendrick Maurice Williams – was last seen June 18, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.

Williams is described as an African American male who stands 6’-1” tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He was last seen in the early morning hours of last Saturday (June 18).

Sheriff Holley said Williams may be in a dark-colored sedan.

Williams is known to visit the Tarboro and Princeville areas.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330 or use 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.

Windsor, NC
The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

