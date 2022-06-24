Windsor man has been missing since June 18
Bertie County officials are seeking help locating a 34-year-old Windsor man.
The man – Kendrick Maurice Williams – was last seen June 18, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Williams is described as an African American male who stands 6’-1” tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He was last seen in the early morning hours of last Saturday (June 18).
Sheriff Holley said Williams may be in a dark-colored sedan.
Williams is known to visit the Tarboro and Princeville areas.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330 or use 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
