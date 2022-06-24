ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Police: Florida driver seen driving on a sidewalk to avoid rush-hour traffic

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvnEW_0gLHgInt00

SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver was seen driving on a sidewalk in Florida to avoid rush-hour traffic, police say.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen reached out to its office on Tuesday through email with a dashcam video that showed a dark car driving down the sidewalk to avoid traffic.

The person who sent the video told SCSO that it was something they regularly saw on their morning commute, according to WPEC.

SCSO sent a deputy out the next morning to the area and around 7 a.m., the deputy saw the same dark car driving down the sidewalk to avoid traffic. Eventually, that deputy caught up and pulled the driver over.

According to WPLG, the driver was issued a citation.

SCSO said that driving on the sidewalk is illegal and very dangerous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee woman missing for days, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman. Angela Ullery, 51, was last seen June 23 in the 2300 block of First Street East in Bradenton. She requires medication for multiple conditions. She is possibly driving a...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Moped rider dies in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped rider was killed late Sunday when he crashed in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the 72-year-old man was riding a moped east on Pineview Drive near Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. when he slowed and overturned. He died at the scene, troopers said.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning. Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Rush Hour#Scso#Wpec#Cox Media Group
WDBO

VIDEO: Florida woman arrested after French fry meltdown at Wendy’s drive-thru

Deputies arrested Shamia TIllman in Lee County, Florida after her meltdown in a Wendy’s. Tillman allegedly was not happy with her drive-thru order, claiming there were not enough fries. Her booking sheet states that upon entering Wendy’s, she started arguing with employees and throwing food. As employees tried...
Click10.com

Police: Florida woman caught on camera loading gun in ER

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Bradenton arrested a woman at a hospital after they say she was caught on camera loading a gun. Blake Hospital employees told police they saw Jamekyra Ulisa Levertt Chapman, 37, loading the gun in the emergency room on Wednesday morning on the surveillance cameras.
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man drowns after vehicle crash, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was found dead in a canal Friday morning after apparently walking away from a crash in Manatee County, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a body floating in a canal in the...
BRADENTON, FL
News4Jax.com

Video shows moment lightning strikes boat off Florida’s coast; 7 passengers unharmed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scary video shows the moment lightning struck a passenger-filled boat Saturday off the west coast of Florida. According to the Coast Guard, seven people were rescued from the 39-foot boat after it was hit by lightning while traveling in the Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater.
WFLA

Bradenton man found dead, floating in canal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release. The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton. According to deputies, there was a crash that happened […]
BRADENTON, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy