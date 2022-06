Nothing has dripple-fed us with more and more details on its elusive first smartphone over the last few months. We basically already know all about it, safe for some specification details. This strategy accumulated in an exclusive MKBHD hands-on video presenting the Phone 1’s unique Glyph interface on the back, showing off how a number of strategically placed LED strips pulse, flash, and light up to give you unique notification lights, among other things. This might be flashy, and it could be a party trick that gets old rather quickly, but it’s still something that the phone industry direly needs in this day and age.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 HOURS AGO