It’s hard to imagine that your future spouse could be passing you before the morning school bell, but that’s exactly what happened with Evan Kern and Mallory Sluhocki. In high school, Evan was in the same first-period math class as Mallory’s older sister. Although Evan was a senior and did not have any classes with Mallory, a sophomore, he had seen her walk into school with her sister every day. Eventually, one morning, Evan gathered enough courage to ask Mallory for her phone number. The two began dating, and in Mallory’s words ‘the rest is history.’

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO