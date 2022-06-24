Buccaneers' Shaq Mason: 'It means the world' to play with Tom Brady again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Shaq Mason is understandably thrilled to reunite with Tom Brady. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a brief retirement and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, reports surfaced saying that the New England Patriots were trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers.

Mason, of course, will feel right at home lining up in front of the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller on NFL Sundays. The 28-year-old was teammates with Brady from 2015 through 2019 and earned a pair of Super Bowl rings during that time.

As Myles Simmons explained for Pro Football Talk, Mason recently appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and admitted that "it means the world" to share a locker room with the G.O.A.T. once more.

"I was with him for my first five seasons so it’s great just being back with him and having a familiar guy behind me," Mason said of Brady. "He demands the best out of everyone around him and you know what you’re getting out of him day in and day out. I couldn’t ask to be around a better guy."

Mason joined a lengthy list of Buccaneers players that includes recognizable names such as star wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette and pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett who have all publicly expressed their happiness over seeing Brady back at work this past spring.