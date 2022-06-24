ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers' Shaq Mason: 'It means the world' to play with Tom Brady again

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyeKF_0gLHcmEP00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Shaq Mason is understandably thrilled to reunite with Tom Brady. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a brief retirement and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, reports surfaced saying that the New England Patriots were trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers.

Mason, of course, will feel right at home lining up in front of the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller on NFL Sundays. The 28-year-old was teammates with Brady from 2015 through 2019 and earned a pair of Super Bowl rings during that time.

As Myles Simmons explained for Pro Football Talk, Mason recently appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and admitted that "it means the world" to share a locker room with the G.O.A.T. once more.

"I was with him for my first five seasons so it’s great just being back with him and having a familiar guy behind me," Mason said of Brady. "He demands the best out of everyone around him and you know what you’re getting out of him day in and day out. I couldn’t ask to be around a better guy."

Mason joined a lengthy list of Buccaneers players that includes recognizable names such as star wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette and pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett who have all publicly expressed their happiness over seeing Brady back at work this past spring.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspended for one full season

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed on Thursday that the NFL Players Association "is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly will soon be facing a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Tom Brady, Gisele Video

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to share more and more on social media. That was not always the case with the superstar NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, but in recent years, Brady and Gisele have become much more open on social media. Earlier this month, Gisele shared a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

Click here to read the full article. What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well. Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The New England Patriots#Nfl Sundays#Pro Football Talk#Nfl Radio#G O A T
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden posts cryptic message hinting at potential return to Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive back Joe Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and saw the Florida product lead the team's secondary for the better part of seven seasons. It was a largely unsuccessful run for Cleveland, including a brutal 1-15 campaign during Haden's last year with the franchise, but could the 33-year-old free agent be thinking of a reunion in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World?
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

The NFL world lost another historic person on Monday afternoon. Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago, passed away. He was 76 years old. Briscoe played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had his longest stints with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Julian Edelman Said About Bill Belichick

Even in retirement, Julian Edelman still has a healthy fear of Bill Belichick. The former New England Patriots wide receiver admitted as much during a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "I'm still scared of the guy. I don't even play anymore. He's still like, the Emperor or...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy