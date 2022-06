Aggravated assault charges have been upgraded against the suspect accused of shooting a Helena man Thursday, June 23, and killing a Pascagoula Police K9. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 33-year old Mitchell Wayne Robinson is now charged with murder in the death of Christopher Joiner. Joiner was shot in the Helena community. The 52-year old man was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile where he died Friday night, June 24. Robinson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO