ICYMI: Top stories of the week

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago

Another look at Texas’ 34th Congressional District special election

On June 14, Mayra Flores (R) defeated Dan Sanchez (D), Rene Coronado (D), and Juana Cantu-Cabrera (R), claiming for the GOP Filemon Vela’s (D) previous district. Vela resigned on March 31. Flores will serve the remainder of Vela’s term, which ends in January 2023.

Flores defeated Sanchez, her closest challenger, 51% to 43.3%—a margin of 7.7 percentage points. Vela won the district in 2020 55.4% to 41.8%. That year, Democrats won 56 districts by margins smaller than Vela’s 13.6% margin of victory.

This is the first time partisan control of a U.S. House district changed in a special election since Mike Garcia’s (R) May 2020 victory in California’s 25th Congressional District. The chart below shows all U.S. House elections in 2020 decided by margins of less than 20 percentage points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HdXp_0gLHcTPU00

Here’s where states have passed or enacted Juneteenth legislation

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden (D) signed a bill making it the 11th federal holiday.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws observing Juneteenth. Texas, where Juneteenth originated, was the first state to do so in 1980. Currently, 18 states close state offices for Juneteenth and offer state employees paid time off.

Ballotpedia’s mid-year recall report shows sustained interest in school board recall

In the first half of 2022, Ballotpedia tracked 152 recall efforts against 240 officials. For the second year in a row, school board members drew more recall petitions than any other group. One-third of officials who faced recall campaigns in the first half of 2022 were school board members. City council members—the officials who drew the most efforts from 2016 to 2020—accounted for 32% of officials targeted for recall in 2022.

The percentage of state legislative open seats is at a decade-high

A decade-high 23% of state legislative seats up for election this year are open, meaning no incumbents are running. This elevated rate of open seats is similar to the last post-redistricting cycle, 2012, in which 22% of seats up for election in these 30 states were open.

Open seats typically occur when an incumbent leaves office. But in post-redistricting cycles it is also common to see open seats when incumbents are drawn into other districts, leaving their old districts open.

The latest on ballot measure certifications

Three new measures in two states were certified for the ballot last week, meaning voters will have a chance to weigh in on them in November:

Supporters have submitted signatures that are pending verification for nine initiatives in five states:

Comments / 0

$72.7 million raised in the race for Texas governor

The general election for Governor of Texas will take place on Nov. 7, 2022. In total, candidates running for Texas governor have raised $72.7 million, received $5.0 million in loans, and spent $62.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 14, 2022. Here’s the breakdown for the five candidates who...
Election Legislation Weekly Digest: June 24, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
Cuellar wins TX-28 Democratic runoff following recount

On June 21, the Texas Democratic Party shared unofficial results from a recount of the primary runoff in Texas’ 28th Congressional District indicating that U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) had defeated challenger Jessica Cisneros. Cuellar defeated Cisneros by 289 votes. Initial results from the May 24 primary runoff showed Cuellar winning by 187 votes.
Missouri Supreme Court has made two decisions in June

The Missouri Supreme Court has made two decisions so far in June. Alfred J. (A.J.) Giudicy v. Mercy Hospitals East Communities f/k/a St. John’s Mercy Medical Center, and Michael J. Chehval, M.D. was argued on March 22, 2022 and the opinion was issued on June 14. The circuit court’s decision was unanimously affirmed. The case summary can be found here.
Making sense of the US House special election in Alaska

Welcome to the Wednesday, June 22, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. All candidates in IL-03 Democratic primary complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. Another look at Texas’ 34th Congressional District special election. Gross ends campaign for U.S. House. On June...
Union Station: Public-sector labor policy litigation four years post-Janus

Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on July 8. In the meantime, have a happy Fourth of July!. Public-sector labor policy litigation four years post-Janus. June 27 marks the fourth anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Janus v. AFSCME decision. The court held that public-sector unions may not require non-member employees to pay agency fees covering the costs of non-political union activities, overturning precedent established in 1977.
Yesli Vega wins Republican primary in VA-07

Yesli Vega defeated Derrick Anderson, Bryce Reeves, Crystal Vanuch, and two other candidates in the Republican primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on June 21, 2022. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) is running for re-election in the redrawn 7th District. Vega had 29% of the vote to Anderson’s 24%, Reeves’ 20%, and Vanuch’s 17%.
Incumbent O’Connor faces challenger Drummond in Republican primary for Oklahoma attorney general

Incumbent John O’Connor and Gentner Drummond are running in the Republican primary for attorney general of Oklahoma on June 28. Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele is running in the general election, but no Democratic candidate filed to run, meaning that the winner of the Republican primary will be heavily favored in November. Republicans have held the office of Oklahoma attorney general continuously since voters elected Scott Pruitt (R) to the position in 2010.
Britt wins Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama

Katie Britt defeated Mo Brooks in the Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama on June 21, 2022. The pair advanced from a field of six candidates in a May 24 primary. Britt had 63% of the runoff vote to Brooks’ 37%. In the primary, Britt received 45% of the vote and Brooks received 29%. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R), first elected in 1986, did not run for re-election. Michael Durant, who finished third in the primary with 23% of the vote, said he would not endorse or vote for either candidate in the runoff.
Louisiana legislature adjourns special redistricting session without new congressional boundaries, plaintiffs appeal to SCOTUS

The Louisiana legislature adjourned a special redistricting session on June 18 without approving revised congressional district boundaries. Governor John Bel Edwards (D) had called the special session on June 7 after the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana struck down the state’s congressional district map and enjoined the state from using the districts for the 2022 elections. The special session began on June 15 and was scheduled to end on June 20.
