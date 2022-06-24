Only one Georgia restaurant landed on DoorDash’s top 100 list for 2022

This Cartersville restaurant landed in DoorDash's 100 Most Loved All Stars list for 2022

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Despite the numerous great dining options across Georgia, only one restaurant earned the honor of landing on DoorDash’s Most Loved All-Star List for 2022.

OEC Chinese Restaurant in Cartersville was the lone restaurant to earn this distinction, landing in the top 100 amongst different restaurants across the country.

The list of 100 restaurants was generated by analyzing DoorDash data across the United States from April 2021 to April 2022.

Fewer than 1% of restaurants on the platform qualify for the honor. Restaurants were recognized for their ability to excel in food quality, service, reliability and overall experience.

The restaurant, located off of U.S. Route 41 near Cartersville Medical Center, serves Chinese food such as General Tso’s Chicken, Beef with Garlic Sauce, Moo Shu Shrimp, Chicken Chow Mein, and more.

