ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Only one Georgia restaurant landed on DoorDash’s top 100 list for 2022

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECAJj_0gLHcGBH00
This Cartersville restaurant landed in DoorDash's 100 Most Loved All Stars list for 2022

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Despite the numerous great dining options across Georgia, only one restaurant earned the honor of landing on DoorDash’s Most Loved All-Star List for 2022.

OEC Chinese Restaurant in Cartersville was the lone restaurant to earn this distinction, landing in the top 100 amongst different restaurants across the country.

The list of 100 restaurants was generated by analyzing DoorDash data across the United States from April 2021 to April 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fewer than 1% of restaurants on the platform qualify for the honor. Restaurants were recognized for their ability to excel in food quality, service, reliability and overall experience.

The restaurant, located off of U.S. Route 41 near Cartersville Medical Center, serves Chinese food such as General Tso’s Chicken, Beef with Garlic Sauce, Moo Shu Shrimp, Chicken Chow Mein, and more.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, a city, located west of downtown Atlanta, is filled with high-spirited individuals who relate like family. The small town also contains several tourist attractions amidst festive vibes. Due to its serenity, families visit on vacation and tour the museums, resorts, and restaurants. The foods are made from farm-fresh ingredients...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Cartersville, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Cartersville, GA
wfncnews.com

Watch for This Misleading Mailer for Death Benefits

A fantastic cousin sent me this mailer he received recently. The outside of the envelope is very generic and says it comes from the Distribution Processing Center at PO Box 689, Marietta, GA 30061-0689. However, the business reply envelope inside goes to a different address at PO Box 1748, Kennesaw, GA 30156-9855.
MARIETTA, GA
DeanLand

Shy Salamander Is on the Most Wanted List by Georgia Wildlife Authorities

Attention Georgia outdoors lovers: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asks that you be on the lookout for Cryptobranchus Alleganiensis, AKA, grampus, water dog, snot ottter and Georgia hellbender, a shy long-tailed salamander which poses absolutely no harm to you or the public. The subjects were most recently seen in cold, fast-flowing streams in North Georgia, and may be hiding under rocks.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in Georgia

If you have never been to Georgia, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While it is not as popular as other states, like South Carolina or Florida, for example, Georgia is still a great travel destination. There are plenty of beautiful places to choose from and there is something for everybody.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Quality#Food Drink#Oec Chinese Restaurant#Chicken Chow Mein#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
kolomkobir.com

Angler catches massive mahi-mahi, shatters GA state record

After 30 thrilling minutes of reeling in a massive fish from the sea, James Roberts held Georgia’s new state record in his hands: a 68-pound, 1.6-ounce dolphinfish. “It wore me out. I couldn’t hardly breathe…it was a blast,” Roberts, a 53-year-old from Midway, told the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Wellstar and United Healthcare renew relationship in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - UnitedHealthcare and Wellstar Health System have reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship. This comes after nine months of failed negotiations and several CBS46 investigations, which highlighted how these contract disputes were putting healthcare for hundreds of thousands of Georgians at risk. One of...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Duluth: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Duluth, Georgia

Duluth was named "Top 10 Cities for Best American Values" in NewsMax magazine. It is also one of the "Best Affordable Suburbs” by Bloomberg Businessweek magazine. Movoto named it "Top 10 Safest Places to Live" and "Top 10 Most Safe Suburbs in America". Mode of Transport. MARTA offers convenient...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thetoptours.com

The Ultimate Guide to Italian Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Because of its culinary experience and diverse population, Atlanta remains a good food city. While the city has its own award-winning food and restaurant choices, Italian cuisine isn’t something that immediately strikes the mind. However, on a visit to Georgia’s capital, one of your major food focus should be to cover the Italian delicacies in those Atlanta Restaurants. From spaghetti and tagliatelle to orecchiette and farfalle, the Italian Restaurants in Atlanta satisfy all your cravings in the best possible way.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia business owner pleads guilty to dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali, who directed the dumping of over 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste, has pleaded guilty to a charge of disposal of hazardous waste without a permit. “Ali disregarded the health and safety of citizens by trying to conceal his illegal dumping,” said U.S. Attorney...
DALTON, GA
CBS 46

You won’t believe who racked up these Peach Pass fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jerry Sammons was not overly concerned when Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) sent him a toll violation notice in February 2020. SRTA included a surveillance photo showing his personalized license plate, but the offending driver’s car was different. Sammons owns an Infinity, but the car in the photo showed a much larger GMC or Chevrolet SUV.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy