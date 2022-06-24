ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonny Bairstow scores yet another brilliant Test century as England trail New Zealand by 65 runs at close of play

By John Etheridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
JONNY BAIRSTOW scored another incredible Test century and insisted: “I’ve always known I can play like this.”

Bairstow’s 130 not out from 126 balls and debutant Jamie Overton’s unbeaten 89 off 106 balls swept England to 264-6 after they were 55-6.

Jonny Bairstow scored a superb century once again - and took in his beloved Yorkshire crowd's cheers Credit: Getty
Jamie Overton remains on 89 not out as the pair steading the rocking ship Credit: PA

They have so far put on 209 for the seventh wicket in just 37.1 overs and England are now just 65 runs behind the Blackcaps’ first innings total of 329 all out.

It followed Bairstow’s brilliant, match-winning innings of 136 from 92 balls in the Second Test at Trent Bridge.

Bairstow ran 40 yards past the stumps to celebrate his tenth Test ton and milked the cheers from his home Yorkshire crowd at Headingley.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve surprised myself because there have been glimpses - look at some of the knocks I’ve played in four-day cricket. This is the way I’ve always been capable of playing.

“When you come in after wickets have fallen, there are different ways of looking at it.

"You can either go into your shell and bat the way people have done for years and years by trying to survive.

“But you need to transfer the momentum, take bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee off their lengths.

"They were hitting their straps, conditions were in their favour.

“We’re only a few games into the new regime so it’s too early to say we’re redefining Test cricket.

"But we’re definitely looking at things in a different way, going out and expressing ourselves, taking the positive option, taking the game forward and hopefully playing in ways that can change games.

“Everyone knows this is my home and I love the history that comes with playing for Yorkshire for a long time. I’ve been fortunate to have some really good times here.

“The atmosphere was amazing and I guess the celebration was my personality coming out.

"It’s why you want to play the game as a kid - our job is to inspire the next generation and make people watch cricket. You do that by showing your personality.”

Overton is just eleven runs of a remarkable century in his first Test innings after coming in at 55-6.

Bairstow added: “He played unbelievable, didn’t he?

"He showed such freedom and clarity and power off the back foot to the spinner and power in his pull shots against Neil Wagner.

“I guess it helps being six foot five but, bloomin’ heck, there was some seriously special striking.

"Hopefully, in the morning we’ll be able to experience him getting his maiden Test century.”

Trent Boult ripped through the top order of England Credit: Getty
Alex Lees went for a duck the day after taking the bizarre catch Credit: Getty
Stuart Broad was unhappy with the 'soft' Dukes ball and demanded it was changed Credit: Getty
Bairstow was in the mood to rescue England once again with a masterclass in the middle Credit: PA

