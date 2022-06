A Coralville woman was taken into custody after an investigation determined she was intoxicated while in charge of a child less than a year old. Police say 31-year-old Kristin State of 10th Street was the sole caregiver of the child. On June 19th just before noon, she was allegedly intoxicated and unable to properly care for the child. During the incident, State reportedly allowed the child to be in a pool of water, placing the child at substantial risk of physical harm.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO