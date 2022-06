Rosalie was born in Hudson, WI on May 20, 1938, the oldest of six children born to Earl and Camille Holden. Rosalie earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from University of Wisconsin at Madison, where she belonged to Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. While living in her sorority house, Rosalie was prey to matchmaker Thora Ragone, the House Mother and Aunt to John David Shier, who invited her nephew for Sunday dinner and introduced him to Rosalie. The two hit it off, and John would become her husband of more than 60 years. For the duration of their marriage, with a twinkle in her eye, Rosalie introduced John as: “…my current husband”.

HUDSON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO