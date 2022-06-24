Sun Prairie City Council bestows awards, authorizes promissory notes

During a meeting that lasted more than 90 minutes, the Sun Prairie City Council on June 21 voted to approve recipients of the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award and the Charles D. Ashley Award in addition to authorizing the issuance of $6.825 million in general obligation promissory notes.

Awards bestowed during Tuesday night’s council meeting were previously approved nominees by the council, acting as a Committee of the Whole.

Representatives from the Reininger Award nominating committee included a representative from the Sun Prairie Star, Amy Reininger McCutcheon representing the Reininger Family and City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.

The following individuals were nominated to receive the 2022 James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award:

Bob Holling – Bob Holling previously served as the city’s Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Director for the City of Sun Prairie. Holling is currently a member of the Sun Prairie Media Center Commission and Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. and serves on their board of directors. He has volunteered with Sun Prairie Schools for many years as a tutor but is also an active volunteer with the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and has volunteered there for several years. Holling has been in the City of Sun Prairie since 1979.

Jeanie Farmer – Recently retired from the Sun Prairie Media Center Board after more than 30 years, Farmer is a retired CPA and Accounting Firm Owner who is a SCORE volunteer mentor for business owners. She served in various roles with several organizations including Habitat for Humanity, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Briarpatch Youth Services, Sun Prairie Library Foundation, and the Exchange Club. Jeanie is currently a member of the Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, serves as the SCORE liaison for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and serves on the selection committee for future homeowners for Habitat for Humanity.

Paul Frank – Recently retired from the Sun Prairie Area School District after 31 years of teaching from August 1991 to May 2022, Frank also served as the head Girls Cross Country Coach, Assistant Track Coach and Head Boys Cross Country Coach. Frank has been a resident of Sun Prairie most of his life and has worked for the Parks department and volunteered at Sunshine Supper.

Charles D. Ashley Award

In consultation with a representative from the Sun Prairie Star, this list of nominees for the 2022 Charles D. Ashley Award — which awards the group or individual determined to have done the most good for the city during the past year —included:

Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. – Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) supports the city’s parks through volunteering, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration, and assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie Parks.

Recent SPPF projects in partnership with the city and community include: Fundraising for the recent expansion of the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex, coordinating cleanup events at parks for Earth Day and the Pet Exercise Area, planting pollinator gardens in the parks, organizing a community build project for a new playground, and helping control the spread of invasive and noxious weeds in the park.

Holling accepted the award on behalf of SPPF and asked for more volunteer and financial support for the SPPF.

Adam Bougie – The owner of the Sun Prairie Glass Nickel Pizza, Bougie currently serves as the chair of the Business Improvement District (BID) Board.

He has served on the BID Board since 2005 and has held several positions. While Bougie has “pretty much been a pizza guy for over 26 years,” he holds a degree in forestry, worked with the Head Start program in Oshkosh and has helped several different environmental organizations over the years.

Bougie has volunteered with various community organizations and has helped plan festivals and fundraisers for the community including the Dream Park, the downtown explosion and organizing staff for the Cory Barr Memorial Service at Angell Park. He actively supports community organizations in various capacities through donations, gift cards and discounted food.

Last year, the city received a $250,000 grant to support the development of the new Bougie Building at 410 E. Main Street which is a mixed-use building with the restaurant located on the first floor and apartments above. The new location opened earlier this year.

Katey Kamoku – Currently serving as the Executive Director of the Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie, Kamoku has worked with children of all ages and abilities for 20 years in various roles through teaching, in home daycare, and afterschool program and as a mom of four.

Through her work with the museum, Explore has been able to collaborate with several organizations to support children and families, including providing more than 50 free or reduced annual family memberships, welcoming more than 100 children and families through reduced daily admission fees and providing daily admission passes to local organizations.

Kristin Wilkinson – Working as the Director of Community Outreach and Education at the Sun Prairie Explore Children’s Museum, Wilkinson taught kindergarten at CH Bird Elementary for 18 years. Her efforts helped bring the Explore Children’s Museum to life, expanding exploration and educational opportunities for all children in Sun Prairie and surrounding communities.

Each of the nominees was on hand to accept their award, except Frank, and made comments when asked to speak.

Note sale authorized

Alders authorized the sale of $6.825 million in general obligation promissory notes as part of the council agenda. A memo to the council’s Finance Committee from City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi states that the city borrows for general capital projects including street reconstruction/rehabilitation, facility projects, park projects, and vehicles. During odd numbered years, the city also borrows for utility projects.

Vander Kooi said the 2022 borrowing only includes general capital projects as the city borrowed for the 2022 utility projects in 2021. Vander Kooi wrote in the memo that the 2022 borrowing has been included in the debt analysis for the 2023-32 Capital Improvement Plan.

District 1 Alder and Finance Committee Chair Steve Stocker, who gave the committee report during the council meeting, said the city intends to request a state trust fund loan for $1,803,335 to fund city obligations for the Quarra Stone and Park 151 development agreements later this fall.

Both city staff and Todd Taves from the city’s financial firm Ehlers recommended the council authorize the total GO Note borrowing of $6,825,000 including issuance costs. Taves said he plans to return in July with details about the issuance.