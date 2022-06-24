ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche

By Karl Rasmussen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of Game 5, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper provided an update on injured forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. According to NHL.com, Cooper revealed that Point and Cirelli are being considered...

stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
