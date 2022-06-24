Guns and ammunition seized following police pursuit in Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A young Modesto woman is under arrest after a violent fight at a Modesto bowling alley late Sunday night. Modesto police say, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Yosemite Lanes Bowling Alley after getting reports of a large fight going on inside. Police say they also got a report of someone possibly being stabbed. Several people involved left the scene before officers could arrive, but police did find a man suffering from a laceration in the parking lot. Police say the victim wasn’t cooperative and also stated he wasn’t stabbed. Witness statements, along with evidence found at the scene, led police to believe that the victim was actually hit over the head with a beer bottle that shattered – possibly cutting his chest. Officers got a description of the possible vehicle the suspects left in and later pulled it over. One person inside, 19-year-old Modesto resident Natalie Monarrez, was arrested in connection to the fight and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesto resident Danny Garcia, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. Exactly what started the fight is still unclear.

MODESTO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO