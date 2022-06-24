ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Guns and ammunition seized following police pursuit in Modesto

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. "This morning at 0434 hours, Officer's responded to the Turner's Outdoorsman located on...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 0

 

turlockcitynews.com

Wanted Gangster Arrested During Bar Disturbance

At about 1:46 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near The Grand Cru, 130 West Main Street, Turlock, came up on a disturbance in progress in front of the business. One of the involved subjects, Juan Eriberto Ramos, 22, of Modesto, was detained for further investigation. When officers ran...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Arrested for Felony Warrants During Traffic Stop

At about 6:21 pm Thursday evening, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of northbound State Route 99 and Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and identified them as...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 19, Arrested After Large Fight At Modesto Bowling Alley

MODESTO (CBS13) – A young Modesto woman is under arrest after a violent fight at a Modesto bowling alley late Sunday night. Modesto police say, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Yosemite Lanes Bowling Alley after getting reports of a large fight going on inside. Police say they also got a report of someone possibly being stabbed. Several people involved left the scene before officers could arrive, but police did find a man suffering from a laceration in the parking lot. Police say the victim wasn’t cooperative and also stated he wasn’t stabbed. Witness statements, along with evidence found at the scene, led police to believe that the victim was actually hit over the head with a beer bottle that shattered – possibly cutting his chest. Officers got a description of the possible vehicle the suspects left in and later pulled it over. One person inside, 19-year-old Modesto resident Natalie Monarrez, was arrested in connection to the fight and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesto resident Danny Garcia, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. Exactly what started the fight is still unclear.
MODESTO, CA
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Cars
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drug Sales

At about 10:20 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near C&W Machine Shop, 351 North Walnut Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as David Calderon, 24,...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Kohl’s Shoplifter Arrested After Being Followed by Employee

At about 8:57 pm Wednesday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported larceny that had just occurred at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a man had left the store with jewelry and shoes that he had not paid for. An employee from the business followed...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

K9 deployed to take man into custody

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said. KRON On is streaming news live now Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
#Guns#Police#Vehicles#Ammunition
crimevoice.com

$1,800 in stolen merchandise recovered from thief

Originally published as a Sonora Police Department Facebook post – “29-year-old Rafe D. Ramsey of Merced was booked on felony burglary charges after pushing out over $1,800 in merchandise from a local home improvement store. Ramsey fled the area in a 2010 Chrysler 300 before our officers could arrive at...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

4 people hit by car at Knights Ferry after argument

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. — Four people were hurt at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area after an argument turned violent, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Sgt. Erich Layton, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said none of the people were seriously hurt, with two being treated on scene and the other two refusing treatment. No one went to the hospital.
KNIGHTS FERRY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Oakley Police Seek Stockton Man in Carol Lane Shooting

At 9:39 pm Saturday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the third floor at the Carol Lane Apartments in the city of Oakley. Oakley Police arrived on scene and located a victim. As of 9:53 pm, the scene was still not secure as...
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police Department issues phone and rental scam warnings

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams. Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform […]
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Auto Accident on Howard Road

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Howard Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal auto accident took place on Howard Road on the night of Saturday, June 25, 2022. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Howard Road in the vicinity of Frank Cox Road. Details...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Castro Muni killing, victim ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road. At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash. One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt. Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ieli Paulo Ieli, Andres Hernandez Diaz Killed in Big-Rig Accident on Highway 59 [Merced, CA]

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident near Furtado Road. Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m., on Highway 59 Furtado Road. Per reports, Diaz was a passenger inside a 2011 Ford Fusion, while Ieli was driving a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe alongside a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic. Meanwhile, a 2022 Volvo semi-truck was traveling north when the driver veered into oncoming lanes and struck the three vehicles.
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

