LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson offered these remarks today at a news conference at the office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. This is a historic day. In 1973, when I was a young law student at the University of Arkansas, Roe versus Wade came down from the United States Supreme Court establishing abortion as a constitutional right. Today, the court has reversed the original decision and said the decision was in error. There is no constitutional right, and the court returns the issue of abortion to the states.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO