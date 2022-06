Last week, BYU hosted three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer and a few of his teammates for an unofficial visit. This visit was Zipperer's second time on BYU's campus - his first visit was last November when he attended BYU's home victory over Idaho State. Following the visit in November, he received his first offer from BYU. Since then, Daidren has received over a dozen offers from the likes of South Carolina, Kentucky, UCF, and USF among others.

PROVO, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO