ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Couple sues Boston hospital over loss of baby’s body

By MARK PRATT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONMQa_0gLHZu4w00
Daniel McCarthy, left, and Alana Ross, parents of premature born baby Everleigh, are interviewed, Monday, June 20, 2022 in Boston. Everleigh, who was born at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, survived less than two weeks and was accidentally thrown out with dirty linens, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday June 23, 2022. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston’s most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant’s body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says that baby Everleigh’s body was inadvertently thrown away by a Brigham and Women’s Hospital employee along with soiled linens from the hospital’s morgue.

Everleigh’s parents, Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy, “suffered severe emotional distress and anguish, and have suffered physical manifestations and harms as a result of the severe and profound emotional distress inflicted” upon them, according to the suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

“It was traumatic enough to lose their daughter, but it was like losing her all over again when she was literally thrown away,” the couple’s attorney, Greg Henning, said Friday. “They lost her twice.”

The hospital, parent company Mass General Brigham, as well as more than a dozen employees are named as defendants. The suit claims breach of contract, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress; and wrongful interference with human remains. The couple, who live in Sharon, is seeking more than $1.3 million in damages, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges that Brigham and Women’s was aware of the “problems with management and conditions” at the morgue even before Everleigh went missing.

Dr. Sunil Eappen, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in a statement that while he cannot comment on the specifics of the case, he sympathizes with the family.

“We continue to express our deepest sympathies and most sincere apologies to the Ross and McCarthy family for their loss and the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding it,” he said. “As with any instance in which there is a concern raised related to our standard of care or practice, we readily and transparently shared the details with the patient’s family.”

McCarthy, 37, and Ross, 36, who have been in a committed relationship for years and were engaged in 2019, were “thrilled” when they found out on Feb. 20, 2020, that Ross was pregnant after multiple attempts to have a child, Henning said.

Everleigh was delivered prematurely on July 25, 2020, weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces (1 kg). She “suffered medical complications” and was transferred to intensive care.

Her parents held Everleigh for the first time on Aug. 1, read to her, maintained a constant vigil, and had her baptized before she died in her mother’s arms on Aug. 6, 2020.

Her swaddled body was transferred to the hospital morgue to give Ross and McCarthy a few days to make funeral arrangements. But, according to the suit, a hospital employee placed the baby on a table that was “not the appropriate or the designated place for the delivery of infant remains to the morgue,” because another worker was blocking the racks designed for children.

Apparently, no one knew the baby was missing until Aug. 10 when a funeral home representative arrived at the hospital to pick up the body. Everleigh could not be found.

Her parents contacted Boston police on Aug. 11, who investigated and determined, through video surveillance and employee interviews, that Everleigh was likely thrown away with soiled linens from the morgue on Aug. 7.

Police traced where the body might have ended up, and on two occasions police investigators as well as trash company workers sifted through mountains of medical debris often covered in blood and human waste to find Everleigh, to no avail.

McCarthy and Ross are faithful Catholics and wanted a proper funeral and burial for their daughter so they always had a place they could visit her, Henning said.

Now all they have is a box containing a few photos, baptismal water, handprints, footprints and a knit hat.

Comments / 13

CDC
3d ago

I only wish peace for the family, know their baby is in gods hands, horrible thing happened that is wrong, but remember you are fighting for your child who is watching. Bless you and your family 🙏

Reply
5
North of Boston
3d ago

I am so sorry. Dear God bless you both and baby. May Gods hands have reached down

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Family sues Boston police for wrongful death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Shayne Stilphen for his wrongful death while in custody of the Boston Police Department. Stilphen suffered an overdose while in police custody in July 2019, which the family alleges was preventable and that the officers failed to provide Stilphen with life-saving medical care until it was too late.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Young Man Impaled by Fence at Boston Public Garden Overnight

On June 25, 2022, a man was left hanging off the fence at the Boston Public Garden on Charles Street after he became impaled. District A-1 Officers and Boston EMS rushed to the scene after receiving the frantic911 call reporting the injury. The sharp metal tips of the fences control...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
SANDWICH, MA
liveboston617.org

Disgraced Mass Firefighter/EMT-P Charged by Feds in Fentanyl Caper

Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Everleigh#Women S Hospital#Suffolk Superior Court#Mass General Brigham
whdh.com

Man who died trying to remove antenna identified

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

Winchester man ready to ride Pan Mass Challenge for wife fighting rare cancer

WINCHESTER -- David Morse of Winchester is ready to ride the Pan-Mass Challenge with his wife on his mind and in his heart.Not long after the pandemic started in 2020, David's wife Sue noticed something wrong with her tongue."It came out of nowhere," Sue told WBZ-TV."She looked in the mirror one day and couldn't stick her tongue out straight," David elaborated. "And asked me if I could stick my tongue out straight and I said yeah I can."With the world at a standstill, the couple used telehealth to contact doctors and then an in-person visit followed.And with the love of...
WINCHESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said. David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

4 under 22-years-old from Massachusetts injured, 2 of them fatally, in serious weekend crash

Two Massachusetts residents under 22 years old were killed this past weekend and two others seriously injured in a double fatal crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Sturbridge Barracks responded to a crash involving a 2003 BMW 325XI that had rolled over on I-395 southbound in Webster at the 3.3-mile marker.
WEBSTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Mattapan

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Monday has spread to another building, officials said. The Boston Fire Department was called to the heavy fire about 1:15 p.m. Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks on Wales Street, some with their ladders...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Teens Arrested at Carson Beach on Sunday

Two teens were arrested at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday, according to police. Massachusetts State Police said two male minors, ages 15 and 17, were arrested. Their names were not released and police did not provide any details on the charges against them. Caught in Southie reported that...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenage Girl Goes Missing, Lowell Police Say

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who may either be in the Lowell area or in Framingham. Rhaissa DeSouza is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and eyes, according to the Lowell Police Department. She was last seen in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and light pink Nike Air sneakers.
LOWELL, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy