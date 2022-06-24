ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, GA

3 siblings drown in same Georgia lake on same day

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman and her two younger brothers have drowned in a Georgia lake, authorities said.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the three siblings drowned Thursday in the Amity Recreation Area on Clarks Hill Lake.

Coroner Tim Quarles identified the victims as Raven Powell, of McDuffie County; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3.

News outlets report the bodies were recovered and will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The coroner’s office said the three siblings died sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Further details about what happened have not been released. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The area is on the same arm of the lake where best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk drowned a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members. Shontover Kirkland, 32, was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and just this week pleaded guilty in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sandwich restaurant helps Greenwood bring back police bikes

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A city in South Carolina is bringing back a bicycle patrol thanks to a donation from a sub sandwich restaurant’s foundation. Greenwood’s bicycle patrol is more approachable than an officer in a patrol car and can get to places the car can’t, new Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin told The Index-Journal of Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy