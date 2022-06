The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California:. Earlier today, a federal jury found Jonathan Nelson, a/k/a Jon Jon; Brian Wayne Wendt; and Russell Taylor Ott, a/k/a Rusty, guilty of murder in aid of racketeering as part of their participation in a criminal enterprise involving their membership in the Sonoma County charter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HASC), announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. The verdicts follow a nine-week trial before the Honorable Edward M. Chen, United States District Judge.

