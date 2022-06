A sustainable outdoor footwear maker is spending $1.6 million to move its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to downtown Grand Rapids. HOLO Footwear announced Monday, June 27, in partnership with The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) it is moving its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to 50 Louis St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids and opening e-commerce operations in the region, creating 61 new jobs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO