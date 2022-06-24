ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yuba County gang members reportedly arrested on weapons charges

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Marysville, Ca.- On June 16th, 2022, two validated criminal street gang members were arrested for various weapons charges during...

www.crimevoice.com

CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting At Sacramento Truck Stop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges. (credit: Sacramento County) According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other. At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Birds saved after allegedly being used for illegal cockfighting in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple birds that were being used for illegal cockfighting in Placerville were saved, according to a Placer County Probation Department Facebook post. According to the Facebook post, two probation officers, with the help of the Placer County Animal Control, removed multiple birds that were allegedly being used for illegal cockfighting. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Butte County woman arrested on suspicion of residential burglary

Originally published as a City of Chico press release:. “On 6/19/22 at approximately 1200 hrs. CPD Dispatch received a report of trespassing at a residence in the 500 block of Alder St. The reporting party advised that a female entered the residence and was confronted shortly thereafter by the homeowner.
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing Person

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the missing person, who was not named, was last seen near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Winona Way in North Highlands, a city roughly 10 miles northeast of Sacramento. (credit: Sacramento County) The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the person on Twitter. Authorities gave no physical description of the person but said they were last seen wearing a sweater. Anyone who sees the person is asked to call 911.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Sacramento Hospital

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night. The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers detained a person at the scene who was later charged with driving under the influence. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento PD: Suspect arrested in Branch Street homicide

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of the primary suspect in a recent fatal shooting on Branch Street. 28-year-old Deon Conley was identified as the suspect in an alleged homicide that occurred on the just before 4 in the morning on Sunday, June 19. Officers who responded to the scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday. According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Man Arrested for Machete Attack at SFO

(San Francisco, CA) – A Yuba City man was arrested last Friday at San Francisco International Airport after allegedly walking in at around 6:00 p.m. with a 2 foot long machete, attacking 2 people waiting in a ticket line with it, then a third person waiting in line at a food court.
YUBA CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA

