GRAND RAPIDS, MI – She wanted to outlive her daughter’s killer, if only to be her voice if he ever tried to get out. Edith “Sammi” Siordia lived to be 81. She had a hard life. She lost another girl as an infant. A grandson she adored drowned just before he turned 4. In later years, her kidneys failed. She underwent dialysis three days a week.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO