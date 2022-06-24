ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Goblin Valley State Park expanding

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfiGY_0gLHYRiC00

GOBLIN VALLEY STATE PARK, Utah. — Last week the Bureau of Land Management conveyed over 6,300 acres of federal public land to the Utah Division of State Parks, which will be utilized to expand Goblin Valley State Park in southeastern Utah.

A martian-like setting, Goblin Valley State park is a mesmerizing and mysterious landscape with exposed cliffs, mushroom-like rock structures and red sand. Originally discovered by cowboys in the 1920’s, the park was officially opened in 1964 and has been a Utah favorite for many years.

As for the expansion, the land transfer is part of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, a bipartisan effort that comprised more than 100 individual bills introduced by 50 Senators and several House members, including Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney. The land was conveyed at no cost to the state or county. Included in the land transfer is a site for a new Emery County Sheriff’s Office Substation and improved space for historical exhibits at the Buckhorn Information Center.

Bureau of Land Management Director, Tracy Stone-Manning, offered thanks to legislators for putting differences aside to make this conveyance possible.

“Because of what that act allows us to do at BLM, we get to take action to benefit the people of Utah,” Stone-Manning said. “Today’s land conveyances show that we can forge partnerships that the Dingle Act makes possible.”

To commemorate the expansion, an event was held and attended by many Utah state representatives, congressional staffers, and Emery County elected officials.

Brian Steed, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, expressed his excitement and gratitude to be there after working on this project for the last five years.

“This essentially triples the size of Goblin Valley State Park,” Steed said, ”which is no small feat!”

As for the future of the park, Jeff Rasmussen, Director of Utah State Parks, shared that dispersed camping will continue with a 14-day limit. Individuals can look forward to possible new campgrounds, restrooms, trailheads, and access to amenities to improve the visitor experience.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
utahpulse.com

10 Best Utah Hikes With Dogs in 2022 – Pet-Friendly Trails

Featuring five national parks, Utah has plenty of memorable hiking trails for you to enjoy with friends, family, and on occasion, pets as well. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the best Utah hikes with dogs and talk about what you can see on these trails.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

For a cool summer excursion, check out these epic Utah caves

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Utah is known for its majestic mountains and red rock desert landscapes, but some of its most interesting views are not found above ground, they're found below. Utah's caves are as plentiful and diverse as the landscape. From large, open caves led...
UTAH STATE
utahpulse.com

10 Best Utah Motorcycle Rides – Quintessential Southwest Gems

The American Southwest is pretty massive and rich in beautiful roads and scenery. This goes contrary to the belief that southwestern states fall into the same category-desert. It is so far from the truth, and there are plenty of beautiful sceneries you can enjoy while riding across the state. In today’s article, we will talk about some of the best Utah motorcycle rides you can indulge in.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – June 27, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt or foster your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Popular ice cream shops opens in another Utah city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert fans, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. in St. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
parkcitymag.com

Road Trip to St. George for Trails, Tacos, and a Sweet Hotel

In just under five hours by car from Park City, you can arrive in southern Utah for a weekend escape to sunny St. George. As one of the fastest- growing cities in America, St. George boasts no shortage of things to do, places to eat, and adventures to be had within and just beyond the city limits: some of the most famous natural beauty in the American West can be found right outside St. George, from Zion National Park to the Mojave Desert. This town has it all for those who want to explore the red-rock landscape and also enjoy some R&R.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Triple-digit temperatures, flash flooding possible

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After wild weather in southern Utah over the weekend, thunderstorms will be less widespread in that region at the start of the work week. Monsoonal moisture will still generate some isolated storms over central and southern Utah; however, the Flood Watch is no longer in effect. Flash […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah officials, Lee campaign push back against claims of election fraud in Senate primary

(KUTV) — After a Utah lawmaker made claims of election fraud in the U.S. Senate primary, state election officials and Sen. Mike Lee’s campaign are pushing back. “As we look forward to Election Day, our campaign has every confidence in Utah’s elected county clerks and the Lieutenant Governor’s office to oversee free and fair elections,” said Matt Lusty, Lee campaign spokesman, in a statement to KUTV 2News. “We thank them for their service.”
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goblin Valley State Park#State Representatives#Martian#The John D Dingell Jr#House#Blm
gastronomicslc.com

Arthur – one of Utah’s best meals will vanish in a couple weeks

I’m fond of joking that I’ll attend the opening of a can of coke if it’s free, but the truth is less fanciful. As jaded and arterially defeated as I am, it takes a special kind of something to pry me from the safety of the sofa. News about Arthur did not only that but also found me ironing a shirt too. Yes. Serious stuff indeed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Fabletics and YITTY store opens in Utah

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Althleisure and music fans, get excited as a popular athletic wear store officially opens in Fashion Place Mall. Fabletics, the popular online store founded by actress Kate Hudson, will feature the first-ever “YITTY by Lizzo” Shop inside its Murray location. This store marks the second Fabletics location in Utah. YITTY, a […]
MURRAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
IDAHO STATE
TownLift

Welcome Home: Prospector Cottage

PARK CITY, Utah. — Say hello to this charming, custom mountain contemporary cottage built in 2002 and remodeled in 2020. This beautiful cottage is nestled in the coveted neighborhood of […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy