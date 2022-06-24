Second child dies after Thursday fire in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of the children injured in the west Columbus fire Thursday have died, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say the 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls, who were among the three found inside a home along Midland Avenue during the fire, died Friday. The third girl, a 7-year-old, remains in critical condition.

The fire was reported at about 1 a.m. Thursday, and left a man, Robert Taylor, 22, dead. A woman was able to escape from the home and was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

