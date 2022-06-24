ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Second child dies after Thursday fire in west Columbus

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xI8vG_0gLHYQpT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of the children injured in the west Columbus fire Thursday have died, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say the 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls, who were among the three found inside a home along Midland Avenue during the fire, died Friday. The third girl, a 7-year-old, remains in critical condition.

Upper Arlington high school coach pleads not guilty to rape

The fire was reported at about 1 a.m. Thursday, and left a man, Robert Taylor, 22, dead. A woman was able to escape from the home and was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Police: 3 critical after head-on crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday morning in northeast Columbus. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of I-270 North and Morse Road, according to police. A Columbus police dispatcher says a driver was going in the wrong direction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Arlington, OH
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Upper Arlington, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person in custody after shots fired in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard Police said one person was taken into custody Monday after shots were fired during an argument. Police said two people were arguing inside a townhome at Avery Estates when shots were fired at a vehicle. Avery Estates sits across Avery Road from Hilliard Davidson...
HILLIARD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus officer shot in leg in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg while trying to shoot a dog, according to a message from the department. Police said in an emergency notification that the officer was shot in the 300 block of South...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-270 in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Monday morning on a Columbus highway near Easton Town Center. The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on I-270 N near Easton Way and Morse Road. Columbus police said it was a wrong-way crash and...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead and woman injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Saturday evening shooting on the northeast side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at 10:10 p.m. and found Neal Smith, 24, and a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Smith […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Man makes threats at Columbus BMV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he made threats inside an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office Monday. The sheriff’s office tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that the BMV office on the 4100 block of West Broad Street was all clear. The man was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man arrested after 2 injured in overnight Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man who reportedly shot two people in front of Union Café in the Short North Arts District early Sunday morning. Robert Rogers Jr., 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting that happened around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested after double shooting in Short North area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the Short North Arts District overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police said officers went to the 700 block of North High Street at 3 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot to death during holdup

COLUMBUS – Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured when they were shot during an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night on the Northeast Side. Investigators say it appears that Neal Smith, 24, was the victim of a holdup in the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m. when he was shot, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports June 24-26, 2022

Deputies assisted units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the pursuit of a 2012 Honda Odyssey that fled from a Trooper on US Route 33 near Beecher Gamble Road. The vehicle was later located at the residence of the registered owner and the juvenile driver was taken into custody.
RICHWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 dead after motorcycle hits deer in Wyandot County

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle hit a deer Saturday night in Crane Township, Wyandot County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bucyrus post, officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on US-23 at approximately 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 1989 Yahama motorcycle overturned on the shoulder of US-23 South.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two People Charged in Pickaway County Fair Fight

Pickaway – Three people were involved in a fair fight on June 25, and two of them have been charged with an assault. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office around 10:06 pm they were alerted to a man being down and needing medical assistance in the area of the lower grandstand area. When they arrived they found a male laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from the head. EMS was immediately requested to the area.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies, teen injured in Pickaway County crash

ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Pickaway County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, a 16-year-old girl was driving a van on US-62, north of Ballah Road, just before 4:00 p.m. As the teenager was waiting to make a left turn into […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy