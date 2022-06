An Arizona woman's alleged killer has been arrested because of a picture taken right before the incident happened on June 11. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was found dead just before 7:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona in her car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area, according to the Glendale Police Department. Initially, police responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO