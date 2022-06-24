ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Raskin Sunday on "This Week"

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8m6n_0gLHXNSj00

HEADLINERS

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

(D) Massachusetts

Exclusive

Gov. Kristi Noem

(R) South Dakota

Author, “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland”

Exclusive

Rep. Jamie Raskin

(D) Maryland

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DOBBS V. JACKSON PANEL

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

“This Week” Co-Anchor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

