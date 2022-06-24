Billy Porter Inks First-Look Deal With FX

Click here to read the full article.

Billy Porter is one Oscar away from being among the elite group of EGOT winners and his new first-look deal may be the key to getting him there.

The Emmy-winning actor is returning to his network home with his new production company, Incognegro, and producing partner, D.J. Gugenheim, to create and develop new content.

“Billy Porter was an incredibly accomplished artist before joining FX ’s Pose to deliver the iconic, breakout, award-winning performance that helped define the series as one of the most memorable and groundbreaking in recent TV history,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Billy has excelled as a writer, director and so much more—and we are excited to help him produce bold new stories that reflect his vision and unmatched style.”

Porter most recently worked with Gugenheim on his feature directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, slated for release on July 22 on Prime Video. Their production company is centered around Porter’s brand of elevated, innovative, culturally relevant substance that’s intended to have his talents and taste on full display across a slew of platforms.

“I’m so glad I’ve been blessed to live long enough to see this day. The day where my queerness was my liability, to now where it grounds my work in personal authenticity and power. This is where we change the conversation. This is where they have the guts to tell the stories that resonate on the deepest level,” Porter shared in a statement. “Whether it’s about famous artists who you don’t fully understand or people from communities you don’t fully know or biting comedy you’ve thought about but never fully explored, this is such a wonderful home to tell the stories I’ve been talking about my whole life. The FX team is fearless and I can’t wait to break new grounds together.”

Gugenheim added, “While Pose was an incredible show that had a deep impact on strengthening my understanding of the importance of telling underrepresented stories and created a clear opening to approach Billy to direct Anything’s Possible , it was working on set with Billy and watching him direct the cast and crew that left me with the most profound experience. I am thrilled to be working with such a visionary storyteller and to be starting this journey at such a forward thinking and brilliant TV studio as FX.”