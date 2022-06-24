ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billy Porter Inks First-Look Deal With FX

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAlkx_0gLHXMa000

Click here to read the full article.

Billy Porter is one Oscar away from being among the elite group of EGOT winners and his new first-look deal may be the key to getting him there.

The Emmy-winning actor is returning to his network home with his new production company, Incognegro, and producing partner, D.J. Gugenheim, to create and develop new content.

More from VIBE.com

“Billy Porter was an incredibly accomplished artist before joining FX ’s Pose to deliver the iconic, breakout, award-winning performance that helped define the series as one of the most memorable and groundbreaking in recent TV history,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Billy has excelled as a writer, director and so much more—and we are excited to help him produce bold new stories that reflect his vision and unmatched style.”

Porter most recently worked with Gugenheim on his feature directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, slated for release on July 22 on Prime Video. Their production company is centered around Porter’s brand of elevated, innovative, culturally relevant substance that’s intended to have his talents and taste on full display across a slew of platforms.

“I’m so glad I’ve been blessed to live long enough to see this day. The day where my queerness was my liability, to now where it grounds my work in personal authenticity and power. This is where we change the conversation. This is where they have the guts to tell the stories that resonate on the deepest level,” Porter shared in a statement. “Whether it’s about famous artists who you don’t fully understand or people from communities you don’t fully know or biting comedy you’ve thought about but never fully explored, this is such a wonderful home to tell the stories I’ve been talking about my whole life. The FX team is fearless and I can’t wait to break new grounds together.”

Gugenheim added, “While Pose was an incredible show that had a deep impact on strengthening my understanding of the importance of telling underrepresented stories and created a clear opening to approach Billy to direct Anything’s Possible , it was working on set with Billy and watching him direct the cast and crew that left me with the most profound experience. I am thrilled to be working with such a visionary storyteller and to be starting this journey at such a forward thinking and brilliant TV studio as FX.”

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

Billy Porter Brings Ballroom Culture To The 2022 BET Awards Stage In Stunning Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter took the stage introducing Ballroom culture and performance to the audience of the 2022 BET Awards. The high-energy showcase featured dancers Dashaun Wesley, Shannon Balenciaga, Dominique Jackson, Shaun Ross, and Kevin Prodigy. The quick but effective performance was the first of its kind to take place live on the BET Awards stage and from the skill and the in-house audience reception, hopefully not the last. Set to “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters, each talent put their best foot forward as audience members held up signs displaying 9s and 10s.More from VIBE.comBilly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Here’s Your First Look At ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson is prepared to enter new territory in daytime television with her own show. The Jennifer Hudson Show was announced in November 2021 and now a first look at the series has been officially released. According to reports, the show is set to debut on September 12 as a daily, hourlong syndicated program hosted by the EGOT-winning artist. The teaser features a clip of Jennifer Hudson singing, fan and audience interaction, gives interested viewers a view of the set, and more.More from VIBE.comJennifer Hudson Celebrates And Reflects On EGOT Feat: "Look What God Can Do"Jennifer...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
BET

BET Awards 2022: Billy Porter’s “Ball” Moment is 100% Pure Love

In a special performance during Pride Month, Billy Porter was joined by a group of amazing dancers in a tribute to Ball culture. The Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony winner was joined by dancers: Dashaun Wesley, Shannon Balenciaga, Dominique Jackson, Shaun Ross, and Kevin Prodigy in a performance reminiscent of the Emmy-winning hit television show, Pose which ended in 2021 after three critically-acclaimed seasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Wendell Pierce
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Shaunie O’Neal remarries (photos)

Reality show maven Shaunie O’Neal has officially wed her beau in a remote island paradise. The former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got married to Pastor Keion Henderson in a super-glam tropical island wedding at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club in the eastern Caribbean. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Look Deal#Hollywood Bowl#Egot#Incognegro#Warner#Wendell Pierce Join#Fx
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Brandy Scolds Brother Ray J For Bad Vocals During Verzuz: 'We Are Going to Have a Serious Conversation'

Brandy is calling out her brother Ray J for not taking her performance advice!. After a video of Ray J singing "One Wish" off 2005's Raydiation album during a recent Verzuz battle between fellow R&B singers Omarion and Mario went viral for his admittedly strained vocal performance, Brandy took to Instagram and — in true big sister fashion — claimed he ignored her guidance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Finally Settles Debate Over Whether He’s Better Than Michael Jackson

Chris Brown, 33, is speaking out about the popular internet debate on whether he or the late Michael Jackson is a better entertainer. The singer admitted that he wants no part of the comparison and in fact, credited the “king of pop” for inspiring him to pursue the music career that brought him much success, in a new radio interview. “That’s cap,” he said when asked about the debate, on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, which can be seen above.
MUSIC
Page Six

Gayle King continues to rock one heel, one clog after injury

Gayle King is still rocking the one-clog lewk. The “CBS Mornings” co-host, 67, interviewed Tyler Perry at a Tribeca Film Festival event Monday wearing one two-toned stiletto and one pastel floral clog along with a gray ankle brace. The “Madea” creator, 52, noted the unusual footwear choice, telling King, “I’m loving the shoes, Gayle,” prompting her to divulge, “I have this thing called Achilles tendinitis, so it’s all good,” People reported. King went on to explain, “Tyler goes, ‘Why don’t you just put on both clogs?’ I go, ‘Because it’s fashion, Tyler. I don’t want people thinking I’m wearing these clogs just because....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy