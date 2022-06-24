Brooks signs to play college football at Louisburg.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen High to Louisburg College pipeline, which was the path taken by Farrell and Larrell Murchison after their high school football careers, was in play again on Thursday as quarterback-fullback-linebacker Javius Brooks signed a letter of intent to play for the Hurricanes in the fall.

“It’s a great fit,” said East Bladen head coach Robby Priest. “Javius is a hard worker; he’s a leader — not vocal, but by example.”

Brooks also sacrificed for the good of the team his senior season.

When the Eagles needed a quarterback, Priest knew that Brooks had played some quarterback with the jayvee — so he moved him from his fullback position to be QB1.

“That’s the kind of kid he is,” Priest said. “He took one for the team when we needed him, and he did a pretty good job until we could get someone ready. Then Javius went back to fullback and linebacker for us.”

As the Eagles’ quarterback, Brooks was 23-for-58 through the air for 362 yards and six touchdowns. At fullback, he rushed 81 times for 333 yards and six more touchdowns for the 4-7, 3-3 Eagles.

Brooks, who is 6-3 and 220 pounds, is heading to Louisburg to play linebacker.

“He’s going to see some action,” Priest said. “He’s got great family support and he wants to get better and play. His situation reminds me of the Murchisons.”

The Louisburg Hurricanes were 4-2 last season after an abbreviated schedule. They have a full 11-game schedule planned for 2022.

