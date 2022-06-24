ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, NC

Brooks signs to play college football at Louisburg.

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391CEA_0gLHXLhH00

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen High to Louisburg College pipeline, which was the path taken by Farrell and Larrell Murchison after their high school football careers, was in play again on Thursday as quarterback-fullback-linebacker Javius Brooks signed a letter of intent to play for the Hurricanes in the fall.

“It’s a great fit,” said East Bladen head coach Robby Priest. “Javius is a hard worker; he’s a leader — not vocal, but by example.”

Brooks also sacrificed for the good of the team his senior season.

When the Eagles needed a quarterback, Priest knew that Brooks had played some quarterback with the jayvee — so he moved him from his fullback position to be QB1.

“That’s the kind of kid he is,” Priest said. “He took one for the team when we needed him, and he did a pretty good job until we could get someone ready. Then Javius went back to fullback and linebacker for us.”

As the Eagles’ quarterback, Brooks was 23-for-58 through the air for 362 yards and six touchdowns. At fullback, he rushed 81 times for 333 yards and six more touchdowns for the 4-7, 3-3 Eagles.

Brooks, who is 6-3 and 220 pounds, is heading to Louisburg to play linebacker.

“He’s going to see some action,” Priest said. “He’s got great family support and he wants to get better and play. His situation reminds me of the Murchisons.”

The Louisburg Hurricanes were 4-2 last season after an abbreviated schedule. They have a full 11-game schedule planned for 2022.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Four-star recruit picks Seminoles over Blue Devils

Brewster (N.H.) four-star small forward Taylor Bowen and his former teammate, five-star small forward Matas Buzelis, picked up Duke basketball offers back in October. And for months afterward, both 2023 sensations frequently spoke about the Blue Devils' continued interest. But as the 2023 Duke class grew, especially with two five-star...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
City
Louisburg, NC
Louisburg, NC
Sports
chathamjournal.com

Carolina to celebrate HBCUs around FAMU football game, adds NC Central to ’24 schedule

Chapel Hill, NC – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will open the 2022 football season in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 27 with events and activities planned around the weekend to celebrate historically black colleges and universities. The HBCU Celebration Game was originally scheduled for September 17, but both schools agreed to move the contest up in order to shine a spotlight on the proud history of HBCU schools and their football accomplishments.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabethtown College#College Football#Louisburg College#American Football
Up and Coming Weekly

6 education administrators take on new roles at Cumberland County Schools

Six new district-level administrators will help lead Cumberland County Schools in new roles for the coming school year. The Board of Education approved the appointments on the recommendation of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr., according to a school system news release. Their appointments follow the retirements of five associate superintendents this...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
chowan.edu

Halifax County School Students Takeover Chowan University

Over 350 Halifax County Public School (HCPS) students, from elementary to high school, visited Chowan University on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dr. Mitchell Henke coordinated the visit with Dr. Tyrana Battle, Assistant Superintendent of Halifax County Schools, and other HCPS officials. Dr. Henke created mini-block scheduling for the students, allowing them to attend various activities.
MURFREESBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
Bladen Journal

Chairman meets with lawmakers PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery rece
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington resident born in 1916 celebrates his 106th birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington man has 106 reasons to celebrate. Joe Hull marked his 106th birthday on Friday, born on June 24, 1916 in Pennsylvania. Hull married the love of his live — Harriet Long — in 1940 and the two remained married for 71 years.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy